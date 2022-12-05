‘You Know I Have Two Watches On?’ Watch Rudy Giuliani Admit to an Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction on Hot Mic During Bar Disciplinary Hearing

Rudy Giuliani admitted to an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while participating in a video call for his bar disciplinary hearing.

Giuliani is currently the focus of the D.C. bar hearing trying to determine if his work in helping former President Donald Trump challenge the results of the 2020 election was a form of misuse for his law license.

In a video shared by Ron Filipkowski on Twitter, Giuliani was caught on a hot mic admitting to accidentally wearing two watches.

The video, which is incredibly grainy, sees Giuliani seated next to his lawyer John Leventhal.

As the hearing is paused for a break, Giuliani says “thank you,” and can be seen pushing himself away from the desk, assuming both the camera and microphone had been turned off.

Looking at his wrist, Giuliani sees he has not one, but two wrist watches on at the same time.

“You know I have two watches on?” Giuliani he tells Leventhal.

Leventhal taps Giuliani’s arm to signify that the camera for the hearing is still on, to which the Giuliani clasps his hand over his mouth in shock.

“Mr. Leventhal, do you have something to say?” Asked a voice on the video call.

“I said we’ll try to work on the microphone during the lunch hour,” Leventhal said.

“Thank you,” Giuliani repeated as he rushed off camera.

Giuliani is no stranger to this kind of moment. Last November the lawyer was giving a press conference about the “stolen” 2020 election when his hair dye appeared to run down either side of his face while on national television.

Watch above via Ron Filipkowski on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com