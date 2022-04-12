The View co-host Sunny Hostin argued with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin when she accused Vice President Kamala Harris of politicizing the coronavirus.

On Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the hosts opened the show by discussing the furor surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris’ momentary mask removal last week, and mask-wearing in general.

Farah Griffin mentioned Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s 2020 visit to a hair salon as an example of “Covid theater,” which drew a rebuke from co-host Joy Behar — and touched off the exchange with Hostin:

JOY BEHAR: Let’s go back a little further because the Republican Party, in my opinion and Donald Trump poisoned the well from the beginning, refused to listen to the science. And so a lot of people, probably maybe in the millions, have still never have gotten vaccinated. And that’s where this all started. So you can blame the Rose Garden or you can blame Nancy Pelosi, but she didn’t start this war. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: And I’ve been, I have been a very outspoken Republican that everyone should get vaccinated. They should get boosted. As soon as I can get a fourth booster, I’m going to get it. But I will say this, there were some things that were said by Democrats early on that politicized the virus. JOY BEHAR: Like what? Give me an example. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: It is a fact that Vice President Harris said. I’m not going to. Vice President Harris said, in the VP debate… SUNNY HOSTIN: You were part of the administration that politicized the virus! ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Oh, I under.., And I take responsibility. SUNNY HOSTIN: You must! ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Donald Trump politicized the hell out of this virus. But Vice President Kamala Harris, in the vice-presidential debate, said if Dr. Fauci says I should get it, I will, but I’m not getting a Trump vaccine. That’s dangerous. That leads people… JOY BEHAR: Who said that? ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Kamala Harris said that… SUNNY HOSTIN: That was waaay after this vaccine was politicized by your boss. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: No, I mean I take responsibility there. SUNNY HOSTIN: Thank you.

During that vice-presidential debate, Harris was asked “If the Trump administration approves a vaccine before or after the election, should Americans take it, and would you take it?”

Then-Senator Harris replied “If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.”

Harris had made similar comments a few weeks earlier in an interview with CNN, saying, of a pre-election vaccine, “I would not trust Donald Trump. And it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about. I will not take his word for it.”

Watch above via ABC.

