You Will Have to Be Vaccinated to Work at Fox News HQ in 2022

Fox News employees in New York City will be required to have at least one coronavirus vaccination dose by Dec. 27 in order to work in person at the company’s headquarters.

“All workers in NYC who perform in-person work at an office location, including Fox employees, must show proof of receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine” by Dec. 27, according to an internal staff memo sent by Fox Corporation first reported by Washington Post media reporter Jeremy Barr.

There will no longer be a testing requirement for Fox News employees in New York City.

The memo goes on to blame New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for the Fox vaccine mandate. Earlier this month, the mayor implemented a vaccine mandate for the private sector, effective Dec. 27.

“The timing and ramifications of this mandate are very unfortunate, but we must take timely actions to be compliant by 12/27,” stated the memo. “This mandate by the Mayor prohibits unvaccinated employees from working at Fox New York offices as of 12/27.”

Outside of New York City, Fox News has not mandated the vaccine but has established a vaccine pass system in which unvaccinated employees have to comply with certain additional guidelines, like mask-wearing, social distancing, and regular testing.

