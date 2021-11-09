‘Your Days Are F*cking Numbered’: Trump Supporters Admit No Regrets For Violently Harassing Election Officials

A new article is putting a spotlight on several supporters of former President Donald Trump, most of whom admit no remorse for threatening political figures and election officials in the aftermath of 2020.

Reuters’ investigative team tracked down nine people known to have harassed dozens of public officials in several states. While many of their names are on-record and their communications are highly suggestive of physical threats, state and federal law enforcement have declined to investigate and take any action against them for a variety of reasons.

“All nine harassers interviewed by Reuters said they believed they did nothing wrong,” the article says. “Just two expressed regret when told their messages had frightened officials or caused security scares. The seven others were unrepentant, with some saying the election workers deserved the menacing messages.”

Here are a few examples of the conversations Reuters had with these harassers who refused to offer any contrition. Reuters also included audio from several of the most explicit threats.

Anonymous

Only one of the nine people Reuters investigated refused to give their name. Reuters’ team managed to track the person down by calling the phone number they used to call in their threats, which law enforcement had deemed “essentially untraceable.”

When contacted by reporters, the person admitted to threatening Vermont officials, but “he soon grew agitated, peppering two Reuters reporters with 137 texts and voicemails over the past month, threatening the journalists and describing his election conspiracy theories.”

The man telephoned the secretary of state’s office again on Oct. 17 from the same phone number used in the other threats. This time he was more explicit. Addressing state staffers and referring to the two journalists by name, he said he guaranteed that all would soon get “popped.” “You guys are a bunch of f*cking clowns, and all you dirty c*cksuckers are about to get f*cking popped,” he said. “I f*cking guarantee it.”

Some more examples of their threats toward journalists:

“You are all going to f*cking hang. I’m going to make sure of it…Bad sh*t is gonna to happen to you. Your days are f*cking numbered.”

Jamie Fialkin

Reuters obtained audio of explicit voicemails that Fialkin, an Arizona resident, left for Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

They’re going to hang you for treason, you f*cking bitch. You’re going down. What are you gonna do when the election comes back and it shows Trump votes by a million votes? What are you gonna do then Katie? [Ominous whispering] What are you gonna do then?

Fialkin left another message where he once again suggested Hobbs would hang. Here’s what he told Reuters:

Fialkin said he never intended to harm Hobbs, but was unapologetic. “I’m not denying anything,” he said, “because I’m a patriot.” Fialkin said he changed his Republican voter registration to independent because the party didn’t fight hard enough for Trump. “I’m like most Americans,” he said. “We’re just waiting to see when the civil war starts.”

Jeff Yeager

Hobbs also received threats from Yeagar, who left her a a voicemail saying “When Katie the c*nt is executed for treason, what are you f*cking traitors going to be doing for work?” He also left a similar message promising Arizona election workers that they will be executed for treason.

F*ck you useless, lying, corrupt, un-American, evil pieces of f*cking sh*t. Your day is coming.

Yeager, who called Reuters “one of the most evil organizations on the planet,” told the outlet he left the messages for Hobbs and didn’t care if she felt threatened.

“If she thinks that I’m a threat to her, I’m not,” he said. “But the public is going to hang this woman.”

Ross Miller

Miller, a real-estate investor in Georgia, told Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron he would be put to death after watching misleading claims put forth by Rudy Giuliani. Barron forwarded Miller’s call to the police after the latter promised him he’d be tarred and feathered, hung, or face firing squads unless he did something about so-called voter fraud in the state.

What did Miller have to say about that?

“I left the message because I’m a patriot, and I’m sick and tired of what’s going on in this country,” he said. “That’s what happens when you commit treason: You get hung…You’ve got to stand up. You’re either a patriot for the freedom of this country or you’re a communist against it”

Eric Pickett

In terms of those who regret their actions, Pickett was driven to anger as he watched the laughably preposterous election claims that came from the “cyber symposium” held by MyPillow chief Mike Lindell. Pickett sent an angry Facebook message to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold when Tina Peters, one of Lindell’s speakers, falsely claimed Griswold “raided” her office.

You raided an office. You broke the law. STOP USING YOUR TACTICS. STOP NOW. Watch your back. I KNOW WHERE YOU SLEEP, I SEE YOU SLEEPING. BE AFRAID, BE VERRY AFFRAID. (sic) I hope you die.

When contacted, Pickett offered remorse for that message and said he “got wrapped up in the moment.”

“I didn’t know they would take it as a threat,” he said. “I was thinking they would just take it as somebody just trolling them.”

