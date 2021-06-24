Dave Portnoy is widely known for creating his brash and unfiltered sports blog, but the Barstool founder doubles as Davey Day Trader.

Despite not being a financial pundit or advisor, Portnoy was one of the leaders of a Reddit movement earlier this year, popularizing the term “stonk,” driving “meme stocks” like GameStop and AMC to reach new heights.

Joining Charles Payne on the Fox Business Network Thursday afternoon, Portnoy was pressed by the Making Money host on his stonk involvement, especially his decision to sell too early. As those stonks continue to surge, the portion of Portnoy’s following who similar sold too early are regretting the decision. Portnoy announced in February that he lost $700,000 by selling meme stocks too early.

“So many people in this got drawn into because of you,” Payne said. “They’re so disappointed and angry at you, what do you say to them?”

“Those people are idiots,” Portnoy ranted, as he claimed his followers were unlikely to lose any significant amount of money. “We don’t pay any attention to those morons.”

“Now you’re saying these same folks that looked up to you, that jumped on the stonks bandwagon, now you’re calling them names, now you’re dissing them, belittling them?” Payne said.

Portnoy punched back and said he’s not belittling anyone, claiming the people that followed suit and sold too early only lost five cents, whereas he lost $700,000.

“They closed trading Charles! I didn’t know they could do that!” Portnoy said, becoming increasingly agitated as Payne tried to blame him for other people losing money.

“You’re being a moron!” Portnoy later said to insult Payne.

“You’re being a little BITCH!” Payne fired back before suggesting Portnoy go to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler to change the rules.

“Who’s Gary Gensler?” Portnoy asked.

The jabs and insults didn’t create any long-term animosity just yet. Both Portnoy and Payne jumped on Twitter after the bout and seemed ready for a second round.

We have to do it again soon, Dave https://t.co/Xu6IlDXVbE — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 24, 2021

Watch above via, Fox Business Network

