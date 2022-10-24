Arizona political reporter Brahm Resnik hit back at Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, on Monday after Ward claimed his report that Kari Lake fled from reporters over the weekend.

“#FakeNews strikes again,” wrote Ward on Twitter.

“@KariLake answered several questions from the press after winning the Gov debate & when she had to go to her next event, Brahm & Co acted as though she was committing a crime because she had more voters to see. Arizona sees through the media. #GOPSurge,” added the state’s Republican leader.

Resnik, who posted a clip over the weekend of himself confronting Lake for refusing to take questions, hit back at Ward.

“A: You’re lying or being lied to @kelliwardaz. Unless you mean that @KariLake responded to questions about why she was fleeing reporters. That would be accurate,” Resnik wrote.

On Saturday, Resnik posted a clip of reporters pushing Lake to answer questions following her 30-minute interview with conservative radio host Mike Broomhead on AZTV. The interview ended “Arizona’s two-month-long debate drama in the governor’s race,” noted local reporting as the free air-time for Lake replaced a debate that her opponent, Katie Hobbs, refused to participate in.

Resnik noted that Lake called out Hobbs for not speaking with reporters after her gubernatorial interview.

“NEW @KariLake dragged @katiehobbs all week for ditching reporters after taping 1/1 gubernatorial interview on @azpbs. Today, it was Lake’s turn to ditch reporters after taping her 1/1 interview for AZTV,” he wrote.

In the clip, Resnik pushes Lake to take questions and accuses her of fleeing.

“I am not running away, I have another event,” Lake says in the clip.

