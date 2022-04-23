Zelensky: U.S. Honchos Blinken and Austin Headed to War Zone for Sunday Meeting in Kyiv

During a lengthy press conference on Saturday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he will be meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Kyiv on Sunday.

Blinken and Austin will be the highest-ranking American officials to visit the war zone since the Russian invasion began almost 60 days ago.

The Pentagon has convened a summit in Germany, inviting 40 nations to take part on Tuesday for discussion on Russia and Ukraine. Various reports this weekend put the number of confirmed attending nations at 20.

At the time of this post, the United States has not confirmed the Sunday meeting that President Zelensky announced at his presser.

On MSNBC’s Weekends with Alex Witt on Saturday, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said it is “highly, highly unlikely” that Russian President Vladimir Putin would order a rocket strike or attack on the Secretary of State or Defense.

“He barely has the capability to fight against the Ukrainian army. He has zero capability to fight against NATO, anchored by the greatest military in the world, the United States,” said McFaul.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

