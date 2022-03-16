Zelensky Shows Congress Heart-Wrenching Video of Ukraine Being Destroyed By Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aired a heart-wrenching video showing the destruction of his country while delivering a virtual address to Congress on Wednesday morning.

Before airing the video, Zelensky suggested that world leaders and politicians, including those Congress, create an association between countries that have “the strength and consciousness to stop conflicts immediately.”

“We propose to create an association, U 24, United for Peace, a union of responsible countries that have the strength and consciousness to stop conflicts immediately, provide all the necessary assistance in 24 hours, if necessary, even weapons, if necessary, sanctions, humanitarian support, political support, finances, everything you need to keep the peace and quickly save the world, to save lives,” he said.

“In addition, such association, such union, would provide assistance to those who are experiencing natural disasters, man-made disasters, who fell victims to humanitarian crisis or epidemic.”

The president went on to air a video showing horrific scenes throughout Ukraine following the invasion, calling it a video of “what the Russian troops did in our country and in our land.”

The video began by showing clips of children playing in Ukraine’s major cities before the invasion, followed by clips of destruction, violence, and death.

He aired footage of children in hospital beds and elderly citizens fleeing their homes in between shots of destroyed buildings, mass graves, and rubble throughout the country.

“Close the sky over Ukraine,” the screen read following the video — a clear call for the United States to issue a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

The powerful video struck a chord in many viewers, pundits taking to Twitter to highlight it as “horrific” and “heartbreaking.”

Wow, this video Zelensky is playing for Congress. Incredibly powerful. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 16, 2022

Wow. This video Zelensky showed Congress, of a peaceful and thriving country just 3 weeks ago, completely torn apart by war is incredibly moving and heartbreaking. Ukraine is truly fighting this war on all fronts. Including through powerful cinematography. — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) March 16, 2022

Zelensky’s speech was accompanied by an absolutely horrific, heartbreaking video showing the realities of the Ukrainian war. Really painful to watch. https://t.co/dPV3zHHtWe — Kat Bee (@katbeee) March 16, 2022

Zelensky ended his presentation with a chilling video—showing the horrors of war. “Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people.” Zelensky also says drone warfare has been used by Russia and more than 100 children have been killed. pic.twitter.com/sbXQKmDV6T — Megan Rupe (@MeganRupeTV) March 16, 2022

An incredibly moving appeal from President Zelensky around that video presentation that showed children killed, injured, bloodied. It features elderly Ukrainians fleeing their homes and mass graves. Ended with the message “CLOSE THE SKY OVER UKRAINE” @NewsNation — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) March 16, 2022

Zelensky exposes before the US Congress a harrowing video that marks the contrast between the routine and the quiet life that Ukraine led, with the tragedy, pain and death of Putin’s invasion. It ends with the message: “Close de sky over Ukraine”. MORE AT:==>@ElAmerican_ https://t.co/N0g8c2gIOG — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 16, 2022

Moved to tears by watching President Zelensky address Congress. Incredibly effective how it progressed from opening with a translator speaking to before/after videos of destruction inflicted by the invasion to hearing him conclude with a call for more support in English. — Mitch Kapor (@mkapor) March 16, 2022

This was what prompted the comment above. https://t.co/raczrKV7v2 — Philip Bump (@pbump) March 16, 2022

This video Zelensky is showing Congress is beyond heartbreaking. — Mo Elleithee 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 (@MoElleithee) March 16, 2022

So much respect for President Zelensky’s leadership and courage. That was a powerful speech and a heart crushing video to watch. We are witnessing democracy’s’ moment of truth. — Russ Feingold (@russfeingold) March 16, 2022



