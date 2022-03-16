Zelensky Shows Congress Heart-Wrenching Video of Ukraine Being Destroyed By Russia

Mar 16th, 2022
 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky aired a heart-wrenching video showing the destruction of his country while delivering a virtual address to Congress on Wednesday morning.

Before airing the video, Zelensky suggested that world leaders and politicians, including those Congress, create an association between countries that have “the strength and consciousness to stop conflicts immediately.”

“We propose to create an association, U 24, United for Peace, a union of responsible countries that have the strength and consciousness to stop conflicts immediately, provide all the necessary assistance in 24 hours, if necessary, even weapons, if necessary, sanctions, humanitarian support, political support, finances, everything you need to keep the peace and quickly save the world, to save lives,” he said.

“In addition, such association, such union, would provide assistance to those who are experiencing natural disasters, man-made disasters, who fell victims to humanitarian crisis or epidemic.”

The president went on to air a video showing horrific scenes throughout Ukraine following the invasion, calling it a video of “what the Russian troops did in our country and in our land.”

The video began by showing clips of children playing in Ukraine’s major cities before the invasion, followed by clips of destruction, violence, and death.

He aired footage of children in hospital beds and elderly citizens fleeing their homes in between shots of destroyed buildings, mass graves, and rubble throughout the country.

“Close the sky over Ukraine,” the screen read following the video — a clear call for the United States to issue a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

The powerful video struck a chord in many viewers, pundits taking to Twitter to highlight it as “horrific” and “heartbreaking.”


