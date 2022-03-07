Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told ABC News that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “living in informational bubble without oxygen” as it pertains to negotiating with Ukraine amid the Russian military invasion.

“When the Kremlin says the three conditions to end the war that you must give up joining NATO, recognizing Crimea as part of Russia and recognize the independence of those two separatist regions [the Donbas and Luhansk] in the East, to Vladimir Putin, who will get this message from you, you say it’s a nonstarter, not willing to those three conditions right now,” anchor David Muir asked Zelensky in a clip posted on Twitter by ABC News on Monday.

Zelensky responded:

The question is more difficult than simply acknowledging them. This is another ultimatum. We’re not prepared for ultimatums. We have the possible solution, resolution for these three items. What needs to be done is for President Putin to stop talking, start the dialogue, instead of living in the informational bubble without oxygen. I think that’s where he is. He is in this bubble. He’s getting this information and you don’t know how realistic that information is that he’s getting.

Ukraine and Russia have held multiple rounds of talks only for a comprehensive ceasefire not to be reached.

Watch above, via ABC News.

