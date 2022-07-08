Mike Lee Compares Push to Pack Supreme Court to Joey and Chandler Squabble on Hit TV Show Friends

Senator Mike Lee is going after those calling to pack the Supreme Court following their recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Speaking with Rep. Dan Crenshaw on the Thursday edition of his podcast Hold These Truths, Lee began discussing how the conservative party has always backed the Supreme Court.

“We have continued to defend the court. We as a group have not come forward and said, it’s time to pack the court or undermine or de-legitimize or isolate the court. We’ve done nothing of the sort we’ve said, this is not a bad judicial body. It’s a good one that sometimes makes mistakes. And the Left doesn’t appear to be content to play by the same standards,” Lee said.

“Well, and what they say is, well, Mitch McConnell and Merrick Garland. So like, what do you respond to that?” Crenshaw asked, referencing the GOP’s stalling tactics towards Garland’s 2016 nomination to the Supreme Court by then-President Barack Obama.

“Completely different. I mean, this reminds me of that episode of Friends where Joey tries to get back at Chandler because it’s supposedly opposite day. He gets back at Chandler by putting on every article of clothing Chandler owns,” Lee laughed.

The reference was from a 1996 episode of the hit sitcom where Chandler hides all of Joey’s underwear before they are supposed to attend a formal event. In retaliation, Joey declares he will do the opposite of Chandler and proceeds to put on every article of clothing Chandler owns, as an act of defiance.

“And that’s where Chandler comes up with that great line. That is so not the opposite of taking someone else’s underwear,” Lee added.

“No, it’s not,” Crenshaw laughed in agreeance. “It’s slightly escalatory.”

“I had the exact same reaction when they say this is a response to what Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in the Senate did with Merrick Garland,” Lee continued. “Nothing of the sort — look the Constitution says that the president may appoint president may nominate and with the advice and consent of the Senate, meaning if the Senate grants its consent, then the president may appoint those justices. But without that consent, he may not. We chose not to confirm Merrick Garland.”

“It’s the checks and balances,” Crenshaw agreed.

Listen above via Hold These Truths with Dan Crenshaw.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com