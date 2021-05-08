‘Rest In Peace Bo’ Trends on Twitter After Obama Family Announces Passing of Beloved Family Pet

Pet owners know the truly deep sense of loss and pain felt when a treasured companion passes away, and share in the grief of others who undergo the same. On Saturday, former President Barack Obama expressed his family’s own grief after the loss of beloved family dog Bo Obama.

The black and white Portuguese water dog joined the Obama’s at the White House back in 2009, and so has been with them for over ten years.

“Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion,” the former president wrote on Twitter. “For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between.”

Bo’s human dad memorialized him over the course of a short Twitter thread. “He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly,” he said of the pup, with a few photos of the good boy.

Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between. pic.twitter.com/qKMNojiu9V — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair. pic.twitter.com/1x4VOMsLGR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/CHweCxwJ7a — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

The immediate outpouring of sympathy made “Rest in Peace Bo” into a top trending topic on Twitter.

It is so hard to say goodbye to these loyal, adoring, wonderful animals with whom so many of us share our homes and family lives.

Rest in peace, Bo.

And rest in peace, my own little buddy Indiana. We still miss you deeply, too.

