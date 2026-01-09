‘A Disgrace!’ Ex-Editor Torches New York Post for ICE Shooting Victim Cover ‘Smear’

David Yelland, former deputy editor at the New York Post, slammed his old newspaper as “a disgrace” for its Friday front page branding the Minnesota woman killed by an ICE agent as a “‘Warrior’ of the Left.”

The cover splash, which shows a large image of Renee Nicole Good, reports that the victim was an activist member of ICE Watch and “trained to ‘resist’” agents.

Posting an image of the front page to X, Yelland fumed at the framing:

Today’s New York Post is a disgrace. I speak as a former deputy editor of that paper. pic.twitter.com/UC9LO6fl2G — David Yelland (@davidyelland) January 9, 2026

He followed with a further tweet, demanding that his former colleagues across outlets owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch “grow some balls” and call out the newspaper:

What are serving Murdoch editors going to do about the lies and prejudice being told (and repeated by some of their colleagues) around this murder? Stand by and just go to the bars tonight and forget it? Or grow some balls. pic.twitter.com/LRVqJ0u8ZU — David Yelland (@davidyelland) January 9, 2026

Responding to Canadian lawyer Warren Kinsella, who branded the cover story a “smear piece,” Yelland tripled down, asking, “What the f*ck is going through their heads?”

Quite right. Well said. Why are so many mainstream journalists happy to smear this woman? What the fuck is going on in their heads? https://t.co/1t5G9SHPD6 — David Yelland (@davidyelland) January 9, 2026

The subsequent article, which appears in print and topped the Post’s online homepage, early Friday morning, cites “multiple local sources” to frame Good as part of a “lefty enclave” where houses are “decked out in LGBTQ+ flags or signs depicting George Floyd” and that she was part of an “anti-ICE coalition.”

“ICE Watch and adjacent groups can also turn confrontational – with numerous instances of activists ramming agents with their cars in the past,” the Post reports.

Where Good has elsewhere been described as a mother and award-winning poet, the Post adds that she sent her child to a “woke” school, focusing extensively on the school’s curriculum, and notes that she “dabbled in poetry.”

Yelland also unloaded on his other former employers for their coverage, including The Sun and The Daily Mail, which he said were concerned with presenting the killing as a “both sides” story or focusing on the victim’s alleged “disdain” for President Donald Trump.

I've never been angrier with my old newspaper peers than today. They lie about the murder of a mother. Why? What is the matter with them? https://t.co/fxFhE28TDB — David Yelland (@davidyelland) January 9, 2026

Victoria Newton at The Sun and Harry Cole relegate the killing of Renee Nicole Good to p13, report it as if “both sides” have a right to a version of the truth as this allows them NOT to depart from the party line. She was shot dead as she fled. Find some balls. Tell the truth. pic.twitter.com/PLaI2HlVsm — David Yelland (@davidyelland) January 9, 2026

Dispute over the shooting emerged when Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held a presser soon after the incident, during which she claimed Good “attacked” the agents as they tried to dig their car out of snow, and an officer opened fire “to protect himself.”

Trump then weighed in via Truth Social to also defend the ICE agent’s actions as self-defense. In reaction, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey furiously called that version of events “bullsh*t.” Since then, footage of the shooting has gone viral.