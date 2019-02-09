comScore
AOC Adviser Falsely Insists on Tucker Carlson That Green New Deal Claim Is ‘Doctored,’ Draws Fire

by | Feb 9th, 2019, 4:28 pm

Last night, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson sparred with Robert Hockett, a Cornell professor and adviser to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the Green New Deal and some of the claims in the initial FAQ her office had released.

Carlson picked up on one section in particular — which offered protections for those “unwilling to work” — and asked, “Why would we ever pay people who are ‘unwilling to work’?”

“We never would, right, and AOC has never said anything like that,” Hockett responded. “I think you’re referring to some sort of document that some – I think some doctored document that somebody other than us has been circulating.”

“I thought that came right from her. That was in the backgrounder from her office is my understanding,” Carlson responded.

Hockett insisted, pointing to the congresswoman’s tweet on false versions going around.

Later in the interview, Carlson returned to this issue and said, “The ‘unwilling to work’ thing was in her backgrounder. That has been absolutely confirmed.”

“No, definitely not. Definitely not,” Hockett said.

Carlson clarified, “So NBC and lots of other news outlets are saying that that was in the backgrounder and you’re saying it’s fraudulent.”

“That’s erroneous,” Hockett responded.

Carlson was citing the initial Green New Deal FAQ released by Ocasio-Cortez’s office which did have a line about guaranteeing “economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work.”

The line is not in the text of the eventual resolution, but it was in that FAQ. The FAQ has since been taken down. In response to Washington Post reporter Jeff Stein remarking on Hockett saying the line that was in the FAQ was doctored, Ocasio-Cortez and her chief of staff said it was just a draft version that was taken down:

The clip of Hockett’s denial to Carlson was retweeted by Ocasio-Cortez:

Prior to Ocasio-Cortez herself addressing the pulled FAQ on Twitter, Axios’ Jonathan Swan fired back at Hockett and her retweet by noting Carlson was just reading from that initial draft FAQ:

The Washington Post‘s Dave Weigel tweeted that a number of reporters received that initial FAQ:

Other reporters called out Hockett over his false claim in the viral clip:

And after all that, a new report from Hasson and Larsen at the Daily Caller includes Hockett acknowledging he was wrong in a statement:

“It appears there was more than one document being discussed yesterday, only one of which I had heard about with any definiteness by last evening after a long day of media appearances – namely, the one referred to by the Congresswoman in her tweet. I regret that we seem unknowingly to have ended up speaking about different documents for a minute during our longer and otherwise ‘on-the-same-page’ conversation last night.”

