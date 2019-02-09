Top Republican on House Foreign Affairs Committee Criticizes WH for Ignoring Deadline on Khashoggi Report

The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee expressed some concern at the White House missing a key deadline to submit on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

The Trump administration did not meet the deadline set by Congress under the Magnitsky Act to submit a report on who killed the Washington Post journalist. Per the New York Times, a member of the administration said, “Consistent with the previous administration’s position and the constitutional separation of powers, the president maintains his discretion to decline to act on congressional committee requests when appropriate.”

Congressman Michael McCaul, the ranking member on the Foreign Affairs Committee, released a statement today saying, “I am deeply troubled by the letter I received from the Administration regarding the brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.”

He denounces the “appalling” murder of Khashoggi and says that “when the United States fails to lead, we compromise our integrity and abandon those pursuing justice around the world.”

McCaul concludes, “I call on the Administration to immediately comply with the requirements of the law, and to provide Congress with the information required.”

House Foreign Affairs Lead Republican @RepMcCaul released the following statement in response to the Administration's failure to meet the requirements of the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act. Full Release➡️ https://t.co/rBudpQAUOA pic.twitter.com/2vbCtEF8Ed — House Foreign Affairs GOP (@HouseForeignGOP) February 9, 2019

[photo via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com