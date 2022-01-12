The Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum called out Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) on Wednesday for comparing Covid-19 pandemic mandates to Nazi Germany.

Sharing a Tuesday tweet from Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reminding people that the city’s mandate requiring people aged 18 or older to show photo ID and proof of vaccination (those between the age of 12 and 17 only need to show proof of vaccination) to go into an indoor venue goes into effect on Saturday, Davidson added a photo of a health certificate from Nazi Germany.

“This has been done before. #DoNotComply,” wrote Davidson in a Twitter thread on Wednesday.

“Let’s recall that the Nazis dehumanized Jewish people before segregating them, segregated them before imprisoning them, imprisoned them before enslaving them, and enslaved them before massacring them,” he added. “Dehumanizing and segregation are underway – and wrong.”

In response, the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum posted, “Exploiting of the tragedy of all people who between 1933-45 suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany in a debate about vaccines & covid limitations in the time of global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay.”

