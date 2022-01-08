Blue-Check Twitter Dunks on NY Post Tweet About Unvaccinated ‘Soulmates’ Who Died of Covid Together

Verified Twitter users viciously dunked on a New York Post tweet suggesting that an unvaccinated couple who died of Covid while holding hands is the “True definition of soulmates.”

The Post’s tweet read “Unvaxxed couple dies of COVID holding hands: ‘True definition of soulmates’,” and linked to their own aggregation of a story about 73-year-old William Stewart and 69-year-old Carol Stewart, who died of Covid within minutes of each other while holding hands.

The Post article cites a WMUR report and a GoFundMe page, but omitted a few key details. Although it was in the headline, the Post article does not contain the “soulmates” quote or its context. It was from the couple’s daughter Melissa Noke, who told WMUR that “They were the true definition of soulmates because it’s like having love birds. You can’t just buy one: you’ve got to buy both.”

The Post also failed to include this message from the couple’s daughter:

Noke said her parents were unvaccinated. She said her message is to get the jab before it’s too late.

Neither article explains why the couple weren’t vaccinated when their entire family became infected at once.

Media figures and other verified Twitter users slammed the tweet and the article as romanticizing a needless tragedy, and in a sign of the times, many also expressed frustration with unvaccinated people.

Again, neither article states the reason the Stewarts were not vaccinated, but Ms. Noke’s comments indicate a wish that people who can choose should choose to be vaccinated.

