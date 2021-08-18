Ward wins again. OAN doesn’t. Again. | Live from the Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Clarissa Ward

CNN’s Clarissa Ward has already been a Media Winner once during the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. In the subsequent days there were a dozen reasons she could have won the day again for the compelling, on-the-ground reporting she’s filing from the streets of Kabul.

She could have been named the winner for daring to question a Taliban “spokesperson” on face covering mandates for women. Or for continuing to uncover her face while reporting despite the Taliban already clamping down on women in the country.

She could be named winner for her unique and fearless assessment of Joe Biden‘s speech, and how citizens of Afghanistan are likely to react to it. Or for confronting a Pentagon spokesperson and demanding answers for the people still trapped behind Taliban lines. Or for doing both of those things without regard to or being influenced by unfair attacks from politicians and pundits at home.

Certainly Ward deserves a media win for her incredible poise and composure as gunfire erupts around her, or for how she and her cameraman continue doing their important work even as threats are leveled directly and explicitly at them.

But Ward wins today for the moment, in this report, when she has on a translator who worked with Americans, and the man shows his actual Green Card on camera.

Amid all the chaos in the streets, the gunfire and threats both in Kabul and in D.C., amid hundreds of reports and personal accounts, Ward delivered an on-street report that showed in stark, visible, terms that anyone who sees it can understand.

What Clarissa Ward and her cameraman are capturing is worth a thousand words scribbled here on our shores. She showed the human being behind the rhetoric, the at-risk Afghan citizen, one of thousands and thousands, who are suffering now.

Ward’s reporting from Afghanistan could be a media win every day this week. She’s the winner today because so many are losing right now, and she’s telling their stories. At risk, and under fire. That’s reporting. That’s journalism.