Boston Globe Edits Op-Ed That Suggested Servers ‘Tamper’ With Food of Trump Officials

After publishing an op-ed from Luke O’Neil that endorsed tampering food intended for officials from the Trump administration, The Boston Globe edited the piece to tone it down.

When first published, O’Neill’s op-ed, titled “Keep Kirstjen Nielsen unemployed and eating Grubhub over her kitchen sink,” ended with the following kicker:

As for the waiters out there, I’m not saying you should tamper with anyone’s food, as that could get you into trouble. You might lose your serving job. But you’d be serving America. And you won’t have any regrets years later.

After facing a backlash on social media, the Globe issued an editor’s note at the top of the piece: “A version of this column as originally published did not meet Globe standards and has been changed. The Globe regrets the previous tone of the piece.”

The op-ed now ends with the following:

Living in Boston, we’re no strangers to visitors from any administration, whether they’ve been given a lecture role at a school like Harvard — which doesn’t seem to have any compunctions about welcoming literal comic book-style villains to campus — or of any of a number of other prestigious tech or academic institutions in the area. Invariably the bad guys, like the rest of us, will have to eat. And when they show up in our restaurants, you have my permission, as an official member of the mainstream media, to tell them where to go and what they can do with themselves when they arrive there, but, you know, said in a more specific and traditional Boston colloquialism.

Daily Caller op-ed contributor Eddie Zipperer also noted the opening paragraph no longer states, “ONE OF THE biggest regrets of my life is not pissing in Bill Kristol’s salmon…”

Update: O’Neil, who has locked his Twitter account, has responded to the backlash:

