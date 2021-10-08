Charlie Kirk Warns That Democrats Want You to ‘Live in Sexual Anarchy’ and Twitter Wants to Know Why He Can’t Comb His Hair

On Friday, Charlie Kirk told listeners of his radio show that Democrats want them to be forced to “live in sexual anarchy,” which alone was a bonkers enough statement to make his name trend on Twitter, and his aggressively unkempt hair drew further ridicule.

Kirk, pictured above on the set of his radio show, The Charlie Kirk Show, where he presumably is aware there is a video camera, took a segment on his show to complain about Democrats, mentioning recent comments by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after the latest debt ceiling deal.

Republicans needed to realize, said Kirk, that when Democrats are winning “they are rubbing it in our face” and mocked GOP senators who said they were “stunned” by Schumer’s comments.

“You think we’re still living in the same country, don’t you?” sneered Kirk. “You think we’re still living in the 1980s, where the Democrats actually want what’s best for America?”

“The Democrats want to destroy the country, we know this,” he continued. “They want to see America completely obliterated, the Constitution shredded, and remade in their own San Francisco-Brooklyn-Malibu-Manhattan image, where there is no cultural identity, where you live in sexual anarchy, where private property is a thing of the past, and the ruling class controls everything.”

Kirk, for whatever reason, was especially emphatic in the way he said “sexual anarchy,” and his overall comments drew a lot of mocking, with many commenting that “sexual anarchy” actually sounded pretty fun.

Enjoy Charlie Kirk saying “sexual anarchy” on repeat. pic.twitter.com/dkavznFawo — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 8, 2021

Don’t threaten me with a good time. https://t.co/JlWijfKcSJ — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) October 9, 2021

Whatever conservatism isn’t driven by racism and greed, is driven by pathetically insecure men very upset that people are comfortably and freely having sex without them and without following their rules. https://t.co/WPdNO1Uc1O — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) October 9, 2021

Maybe if Charlie Kirk got laid occasionally he wouldn’t be so angry all the time.https://t.co/3awp81BIeK — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 8, 2021

Kirk saying outrageous things isn’t anything new, and a number of people just had a good laugh at his unkempt appearance.

Someone should tell him they’re filming these and not just recording the audio. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 8, 2021

Why does Charlie look progressively more unkempt with every passing month. Is he on like meth? https://t.co/9yckgHBtbi — AlaskanTzar (@AlaskanTzar) October 8, 2021

Did his neighbors living in sexual anarchy wake him up for this or does he not own a comb? https://t.co/NP8Xi9vBox — Paul Yohann (@PaulYohann3) October 9, 2021

