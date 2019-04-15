comScore

WATCH LIVE: Fire Engulfs Notre Dame Cathedral

Cher Asks How Can Los Angeles Take More Immigrants: ‘MY CITY… ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN’

By Julio RosasApr 15th, 2019, 10:14 am

Singer Cher, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, seemed to tweet straight from his talking points on the issue of immigration Sunday.

Cher said that while she has sympathy for the plight of migrants, she wondered how Los Angeles can take on even more immigrants when the city struggles to care for its own citizens.

Cher’s tweet comes after Trump has proposed releasing detained migrants into sanctuary cities:

NBC Los Angeles reported on Saturday the city is ranked the second in the nation for their homeless population.

LA has around 55,200 homeless people, according to data released by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, meaning it has 54 homeless people for every 10,000 residents and provides shelter to 25 percent.

New York City has the largest homeless population of  76,500.

When Trump visited the border last week, he said the country was already “full” and couldn’t take any more immigrants.

“We’re full, our system’s full, our country’s full — can’t come in! Our country is full, what can you do? We can’t handle any more, our country is full. Can’t come in, I’m sorry. It’s very simple,” he said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under

Follow Mediaite

Follow Julio Rosas