DNC Chair Takes a Torch to Fox News ‘Leadership’ While ON Fox News: You Don’t ‘Trust Your Own’ Viewers

DNC Chair Tom Perez appeared on Fox News Monday, and when asked if he would reconsider allowing the network to host a Democratic primary debate, answered in a manner quite critical of Fox News “senior leadership.” His fiery diatribe while appearing on the network received pushback from anchor Bill Hemmer.

The issue of Democratic presidential candidates appearing on Fox News came up in conversation seeing as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be hosting a town hall Monday evening on a network which features conservative opinion programming that is consistently critical of the progressive movement for which he stands.

At the end of the mostly issue-oriented interview segment, Hemmer asked: “Will you reconsider your decision of having debates on the Fox News channel?”

Perez appeared ready for the question and pounced in his reply: “Here is why we won’t do that. I don’t have faith in your leadership at Fox News at the senior levels.”

“I have great respect for Bret [Baier] and for Chris [Wallace] and for you,” Perez continued, praising the news division at Fox. “But you’ve demonstrated that above your pay-grade, they don’t trust your own listeners and so they feel like they have to put their thumb on the scale.”

When asked by Hemmer who he was referring to, Perez clarified that he was referencing “the senior leadership of Fox News.”

“They have pierced that line between editorial and your Sean Hannity shows,” Perez said. “If they want to do that, that’s fine.”

Hemmer pushed back, saying “You know there is a line between what we do at 9:00 and what happens in the prime time. It’s like reading a newspaper, Tom. And it has been the same way for a long time. I really hope you come back. I really hope you reconsider.”

Perez got in one last comment saying “I hope you have a good conversation with the people at the top to say don’t do that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com