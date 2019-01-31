Chuck Schumer: Intel Chiefs Must Hold an ‘Intervention’ With Trump

In light of President Trump‘s latest feud with the intelligence community, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is telling Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Dan Coats to stage an intervention.

Schumer released an open letter to the DNI chief on Wednesday night, asking him to gather his colleagues, meet with Trump, and educate him on how intelligence workers make their assessments on critical national security issues. He especially wants Coats to explain to Trump why its “ill-advised” and “extremely inappropriate” to disparage the intel community in such a public manner.

“I believe it is incumbent on you…to insist on an immediate meeting with the president to educate him about the facts and raw intelligence underlying the intelligence community assessments, and to impress upon him how critically important it is for him to join you and the leadership of our intelligence community in speaking with a unified and accurate voice about national security threats.”

It’s past time for U.S. Intelligence Community leaders to stage an intervention with @realDonaldTrump. My letter to Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence: pic.twitter.com/RVC2WvVcj7 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 31, 2019

Schumer’s letter is clearly a reaction to the direct contraction between Trump and the intelligence community on issues like Iran, ISIS, and North Korea. The president took these disagreements to a high point yesterday by calling intelligence people “extremely passive and naive” and saying “perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!”

