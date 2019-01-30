Trump Goes Off on ‘Extremely Passive and Naive’ Intelligence Officials For Contradicting Him: ‘They Are Wrong!’

President Donald Trump unleashed on his intelligence officials in a tweet Wednesday over their approach to Iran, calling them “extremely passive and naive.”

Trump’s morning tweetstorm appears to be inspired by testimony from officials before the Senate Intelligence Committee that contradicted his foreign policy claims. The country’s top intelligence official, DNI Director Dan Coats, broke with Trump on several major policy fronts: he warned that ISIS has not been defeated, said North Korea is unlikely to give up its nuclear weapons, and said Iran is not looking to produce a nuclear weapon.

“The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran,” Trump wrote. “They are wrong! When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but… a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran.”

“Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!” he added.

