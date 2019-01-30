Trump Contradicts Himself, Administration on ISIS and North Korea in Morning Tweetstorm

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump released a number of tweets that directly contradict national security intelligence on several major foreign policy fronts.

When Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Dan Coats testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday, he drew significant media attention by breaking with multiple points Trump has been trying to make in recent days.

Trump claims ISIS has been defeated in Syria, but Coats says the terror organization still commands “thousands” of guerrilla warfare fighters in Syria and Iraq. Trump says he’s making progress with North Korea as he heads towards another summit with Kim Jong Un, and yet, Coats says the rogue regime is “unlikely to completely give up its nuclear weapons and production capabilities.”

There have been other points of divergence between Coats and Trump, but nonetheless, here’s what the latter had to say today:

When I became President, ISIS was out of control in Syria & running rampant. Since then tremendous progress made, especially over last 5 weeks. Caliphate will soon be destroyed, unthinkable two years ago. Negotiating are proceeding well in Afghanistan after 18 years of fighting.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

….Fighting continues but the people of Afghanistan want peace in this never ending war. We will soon see if talks will be successful? North Korea relationship is best it has ever been with U.S. No testing, getting remains, hostages returned. Decent chance of Denuclearization… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

…Time will tell what will happen with North Korea, but at the end of the previous administration, relationship was horrendous and very bad things were about to happen. Now a whole different story. I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un shortly. Progress being made-big difference! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

It’s also worth noting that Trump is contradicting himself as well. In December, he declared victory over ISIS. Last year, he declared, “There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea.”

For good measure, here’s the other tweets Trump issued today. First, Trump cited the situation in Venezuela and is telling Americans to stay away from the country.

Maduro willing to negotiate with opposition in Venezuela following U.S. sanctions and the cutting off of oil revenues. Guaido is being targeted by Venezuelan Supreme Court. Massive protest expected today. Americans should not travel to Venezuela until further notice. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

Also, Trump is telling lawmakers that if their negotiations on border security don’t factor in a wall, they can forget about it. This comes just after Trump temporarily ended the longest shutdown in U.S. history after failing to secure funding for his wall.

If the committee of Republicans and Democrats now meeting on Border Security is not discussing or contemplating a Wall or Physical Barrier, they are Wasting their time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

Finally, Trump’s watching Fox & Friends again:

“Three separate caravans marching to our Border. The numbers are tremendous.” @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

UPDATE – Trump has continued his tweeting by slamming the “extremely passive and naive” intelligence chiefs who’ve contradicted him.

