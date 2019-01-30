comScore

Trump Contradicts Himself, Administration on ISIS and North Korea in Morning Tweetstorm

by | Jan 30th, 2019, 7:33 am

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump released a number of tweets that directly contradict national security intelligence on several major foreign policy fronts.

When Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Dan Coats testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday, he drew significant media attention by breaking with multiple points Trump has been trying to make in recent days.

Trump claims ISIS has been defeated in Syria, but Coats says the terror organization still commands “thousands” of guerrilla warfare fighters in Syria and Iraq. Trump says he’s making progress with North Korea as he heads towards another summit with Kim Jong Un, and yet, Coats says the rogue regime is “unlikely to completely give up its nuclear weapons and production capabilities.”

There have been other points of divergence between Coats and Trump, but nonetheless, here’s what the latter had to say today:

It’s also worth noting that Trump is contradicting himself as well. In December, he declared victory over ISIS. Last year, he declared, “There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea.”

For good measure, here’s the other tweets Trump issued today. First, Trump cited the situation in Venezuela and is telling Americans to stay away from the country.

Also, Trump is telling lawmakers that if their negotiations on border security don’t factor in a wall, they can forget about it. This comes just after Trump temporarily ended the longest shutdown in U.S. history after failing to secure funding for his wall.

Finally, Trump’s watching Fox & Friends again:

UPDATE – Trump has continued his tweeting by slamming the “extremely passive and naive” intelligence chiefs who’ve contradicted him.

