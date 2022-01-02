CNN Gets Trolled By Fake Twitter Names During NYE Broadcast

CNN rang in the New Year by seemingly getting trolled during its New Year’s Eve broadcast with raunchy fake Twitter names.

The broadcast featured tweets at the bottom of the screen that used the hashtag #CNNNYE, including from users with names such as “Ben Dover,” “Mike Oxlong,” and “Bo Nehr.”

Shoutout to the @CNN producers who highlighted tweets from Mike Oxlong, Bo Nehr and Ben Dover tonight. You are the real heroes. pic.twitter.com/iYaof23281 — brian braiker (@slarkpope) January 1, 2022

According to the Daily Beast, most of the prank accounts are connected, with users Anita Dump, Ben Dover, Dixie Normus, Harry Cox, Hugh Jass, Mike Oxlong and Seymour Butts all following one another.

The Beast reported that @MikeOxLong625 is likely the master account, as it was created in February 2021, while the other six accounts were created in December. As of Sunday, the Mike Oxlong account no longer exists.

“Darn,” Ben Dover tweeted shortly before midnight. “It was fun while it lasted!”

darn :( it was fun while it lasted! — Ben Dover (@BenDover837) January 1, 2022

A TikTok featuring several of the tweets receiver more than 750,000 likes, with the TikTok user commenting, “This is CNN, you think that they’d have someone screening this sh*t.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com