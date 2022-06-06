‘Cruel Joke’: Twitter Users Slam WaPo’s ‘Crazy’ Suspension of Dave Weigel

The Washington Post suspended Dave Weigel for one month without pay on Monday after the reporter retweeted a sexist joke that he later apologized for.

Many Twitter users – particularly blue checkmarks working in media – took to the platform and expressed their displeasure with the move.

On Friday, Weigel retweeted a post from a YouTuber stating, “Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual.”

Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez tweeted a screenshot showing Weigel had retweeted the remark:

Eleven minutes later, Weigel explained he un-retweeted the tweet. Twenty minutes after that, he apologized.

“I just removed a retweet of an offensive joke,” he said. “I apologize and did not mean to cause any harm.”

Somnez herself has previously been suspended by the publication in an unrelated matter. Shortly after Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in 2020, she tweeted a link to a sexual assault claim against the NBA star. The Post’s executive editor said Sonmez showed a “lack of judgment.”

Weigel’s apology did little to placate Sonmez, who kept tweeting about the incident over the weekend.

On Monday, CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported that the Post had suspended Weigel for one month, without pay.

Some on Twitter expressed their dismay and even outrage at the suspension.

Anyway, congratulations, everyone, on keeping your finger on the pulse of What’s Really Important: Dave Weigel retweeted a joke that may have insulted Womanhood.

