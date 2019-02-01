comScore

Democrats Call on Northam to Resign As Fury Swells Over Racist Yearbook Photo: ‘There Are No Excuses’

by | Feb 1st, 2019, 7:49 pm

Prominent Democrats, including 2020 contenders Kamala Harris and Julian Castro, have called for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat himself, to resign over a racist photo of himself from a 1984 yearbook.

On Friday, Northam came under fire over the news that his personal yearbook page from 1984 features a photo of one person in blackface and another wearing a KKK robe. Northam confirmed he was in the photo when he released an apologetic statement on the matter, but he hasn’t said which person he was in the picture.

Political commentators on left and right have been quick to express their outrage, and there is growing consensus that Northam should resign.

UPDATE – Both of Virginia’s senators have commented on the photo.

