Democrats Call on Northam to Resign As Fury Swells Over Racist Yearbook Photo: ‘There Are No Excuses’

Prominent Democrats, including 2020 contenders Kamala Harris and Julian Castro, have called for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat himself, to resign over a racist photo of himself from a 1984 yearbook.

On Friday, Northam came under fire over the news that his personal yearbook page from 1984 features a photo of one person in blackface and another wearing a KKK robe. Northam confirmed he was in the photo when he released an apologetic statement on the matter, but he hasn’t said which person he was in the picture.

Political commentators on left and right have been quick to express their outrage, and there is growing consensus that Northam should resign.

It doesn’t matter if he is a Republican or a Democrat. This behavior was racist and unconscionable. Governor Northam should resign. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 2, 2019

Leaders are called to a higher standard, and the stain of racism should have no place in the halls of government. The Governor of Virginia should step aside so the public can heal and move forward together. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 2, 2019

I believe in personal forgiveness & public repentance. That is not the same as deserving the confidence bestowed in our elected officials. The picture was horrifying and deserves a clear response. Ralph Northam should resign. https://t.co/cZBbzYeMFQ — Guy Cecil (@guycecil) February 1, 2019

If @RalphNortham is one of the two people pictured in the highly disturbing, horrific photo wearing either blackface or a KKK hood – or if he selected or approved of its use on his yearbook page — he should immediately resign. There are no excuses for such a racist display. — MoveOn (@MoveOn) February 1, 2019

Every elected official in Virginia must call on him to resign immediately. https://t.co/6tjamMgmL4 — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) February 1, 2019

No, you can’t wear a black face or a white hood and lead a state. Not now and not ever. But we are merciful people. Governor Northam should step down, seek forgiveness, and through good deeds earn the respect of the African-American Community. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 2, 2019

On the first day of #BlackHistoryMonth, Northam should accept responsibility & resign paving the way for Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax to become the second African American governor in Virginia’s history. That is the type of restorative justice that our nation cries out for at this time https://t.co/twRh9hANeZ — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 2, 2019

Wow: @dailykos calls on Ralph Northam to resign. This is not over. pic.twitter.com/bgi2qOcg7G — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) February 2, 2019

Black face in any manner is always racist and never okay. No matter the party affiliation, we can not stand for such behavior, which is why the @NAACP is calling for the resignation of Virginia Governor @RalphNortham — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) February 2, 2019

Wow: @dailykos calls on Ralph Northam to resign. This is not over. pic.twitter.com/bgi2qOcg7G — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) February 2, 2019

NEW: Just got a statement from @ewarren on Northam: "These racist images are deeply disturbing. Hatred and discrimination have no place in our country and must not be tolerated, especially from our leaders— Republican or Democrat. Northam must resign." — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) February 2, 2019

There aren’t two sets of rules for our friends and our foes: Right is right and wrong is wrong. Americans deserve to be respected by their leaders, and racism cannot be excused in our government or anywhere else. Having seen the photo, I believe Governor Northam should resign. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 2, 2019

These images arouse centuries of anger, anguish, and racist violence and they’ve eroded all confidence in Gov. Northam’s ability to lead. We should expect more from our elected officials. He should resign. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 2, 2019

The situation that he has put himself and the Commonwealth of Virginia in is untenable. It's time for Ralph to step down, and for the Commonwealth to move forward. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) February 2, 2019

UPDATE – Both of Virginia’s senators have commented on the photo.

Tim Kaine statement on Northam: “The racist photo from Governor Northam’s 1984 yearbook is horrible. This causes pain in a state and a country where centuries of racism have already left an open wound.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 2, 2019

Senator Warner statement on Gov. Northam: “This photo is shocking and deeply offensive, all the more so because of Virginia's long and painful history of racism…The Governor must now listen to the people and communities he has hurt, and carefully consider what comes next." pic.twitter.com/Wj1l8uhgVl — Alan He (@alanhe) February 2, 2019

[Photo by Mason Trinca/Getty Images]

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com