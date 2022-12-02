Elon Musk Allows Editor of Neo-Nazi Site The Daily Stormer Back on Twitter

After almost a decade, Twitter owner Elon Musk allowed the editor of a neo-Nazi site back on Twitter.

After being banned since 2013, Andrew Anglin was allowed back on Twitter as his account was restored on Thursday. Anglin is the editor of The Daily Stormer, a white supremacist and anti-Semitic site.

“I deleted all the old stuff that was on this account. I will strictly follow whatever the rules are. If I get banned, it’s not for anything I said, it’s just because I’m me,” tweeted Anglin in his first post since being reinstated.

Anglin has already posted bigoted tweets such as something about the Raelians, a UFO religion, calling it “an Israeli alien sex cult” and that “saying you love Hitler is not even a big deal,” a reference to Kanye expressing admiration for the Nazi leader including “I love Hitler” during a masked appearance on InfoWars with host Alex Jones and white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

The watchdog Right Wing Watch flagged Anglin’s reinstatement.

There is a Montana warrant out for Anglin’s arrest due to him “ignoring a $14 million judgment against him for orchestrating an anti-Semitic harassment campaign against a Montana woman’s family,” according to the Associated Press.

Musk tweeted on Friday, “You know Twitter is being fair when extremists on far right and far left are simultaneously upset! Twitter aims to serve center 80% of people, who wish to learn, laugh & engage in reasoned debate.”

