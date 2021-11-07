Elon Musk Just Tweeted Something Really Weird In Response to a Senator Calling for a Billionaire Income Tax (Weird Even for Elon Musk)

“Why does ur pp look like u just came?”

That bizarre question was Elon Musk’s reply to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) tweeting his support for an income tax on billionaires.

On Saturday, Musk had tweeted about a proposal from some Democrats to tax unrealized gains, which would include profits from rising stock prices, even if the owner had not yet sold the stock. Under the current U.S. income tax code, taxable income is assessed on capital gains like stock only after the stock is sold.

Musk tweeted a poll asking his followers to vote whether or not he should sell ten percent of his Tesla stock. The final results were almost 58% in favor of selling, 42% against.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

As Musk pointed out, he was not being paid a “cash salary or bonus from anywhere,” presumably including Tesla, SpaceX, and his other ventures. “I only have stock,” he tweeted,” thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock.”

Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

Wyden retweeted Musk’s poll, writing that “[w]hether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll.”

“It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax,” tweeted Wyden.

Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll. It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax. https://t.co/KFHw3VZ45H — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) November 6, 2021

Musk replied about half an hour later, asking “Why does ur pp look like u just came?”

Why does ur pp look like u just came? — Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 7, 2021

We are not even going to attempt to guess what that means. And despite some speculation online that Musk didn’t intend to post that as a reply to Wyden, or even as a public post to anyone, shortly after he tweeted, Musk changed his username to “Lorde Edge.” That’s presumably a reference to “edgelord,” a term for someone who posts deliberately shocking or nihilistic ideas, that they may or may not actually believe, in order to provoke an outraged reaction.

Screenshot of the tweets and Musk’s new username:

Musk hasn’t offered any other clarification of his tweet. His only other tweet since then has been a reply to a Slashdot article about Wikipedia being criticized for using the wrong photo on a page about a serial killer.

