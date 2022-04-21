Kilmeade Brutally Roasts Stelter for Critiquing Streaming Service Netflix the Day Before CNN+ Went Kaput

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade danced on the grave of CNN+ and took a shot at Brian Stelter in the process on Thursday night.

While guest-hosting Jesse Watters Primetime, Kilmeade joined a chorus of Fox hosts who spent the day rubbing salt in the wounds of the rival network’s streaming service.

“You heard that old saying, don’t be sad that it’s over, be glad that it happened — even if it didn’t happen for all that long,” Kilmeade chided.

He noted CNN+ launched weeks ago to “much fanfare,” but will close shop at the end of April.

“Even Tom Brady’s retirement lasted longer than CNN+” Kilmeade added.

The host then pivoted to a montage of Stelter seemingly offering an autopsy of the ill-fated CNN streaming platform.

“Streaming is a mature business, and I think Wall Street, some investors, have been in denial about that, but the warning signs have been here for a couple of years,” Stelter said.

“I think consumers always want options,” he added. “People want more options… There is overabundance of content, which in some ways is great for consumers, but at this moment, this week is a reality check for streaming.”

Kilmeade informed Fox’s viewers the montage was not Stelter commenting on the demise of CNN+, but instead showed him discussing the crash of Netflix’s share price on Wednesday in response to a weak earnings report.

“Oh, wait, that was him talking about Netflix yesterday,” he said. “You see, we all make mistakes. Sorry.”

Kilmeade read a statement from new CNN president Chris Licht about the shuttering of its new platform.

The host aired a clip of a rocket exploding on a launch pad.

“In other news, CNN also considers this to be an incredibly successful launch,” he joked.

Watch above, via Fox News.

