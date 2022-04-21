Fox News Hosts Celebrate Demise of CNN+: ‘What a Rolling Calamity!’

The panel of Fox News’ Outnumbered spiked the football on Thursday over the streaming service CNN+ soon shuttering.

Variety first reported on Thursday that CNN+ will cease operations on April 30.

“Because everyone wants to watch Brian Stelter and crew and the liberal nonsense and already flailing in the ratings so what better to give us more Brain Stelter and CNN,” snarked Kayleigh McEnany.

Todd Piro remarked that CNN+ didn’t have the content that dads like himself would want “in the middle of the night” – content that “entertaining, engrossing exactly what I want” – and that CNN+ had content that was “better on the channel.”

He also said that Discovery, which acquired WarnerMedia that owns CNN, realized “we got to cut our losses” and that WarnerMedia “threw away a lot of good money.”

McEnany said that, given CNN+ launched just on March 29, the product has “fallen to the dustbins of history.”

“Yikes,” she said.

Carly Shimkus called CNN+ “liberal plus” and she tooted Fox Nation’s horn as a “better idea” compared to the “liberal nonsense.”

McEnany noted that $300 million was spent on CNN+.

Dagen McDowell celebrated that the fall of CNN+ is “the final legacy of the fraud that was Jeff Zucker.”

“What a rolling calamity this is,” she said. “Couldn’t happen to worse people than Jeff Zucker.”

Zucker, who was the president of CNN, resigned in February after failing to disclose a relationship he had with a subordinate.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com