‘Spectacular Failure’: Cable News World Erupts Over the Stunning Implosion of CNN+

Twitter immediately erupted following news that CNN+ is set to shut down just one month after its launch.

While many celebrated the fall of CNN’s streaming service, others lamented that journalists and others in media would lose their jobs.

CNN+ was launched at the end of March and included an impressive roster of CNN hosts, including Chris Wallace and Anderson Cooper, who created original content that was unique from CNN.

While a massive marketing budget was poured into the subscription-based streaming service, CNN+ was reportedly struggling to attract viewers, prompting Warner Bros. Discovery to shut it down.

Many predicted the fall of CNN+ plus, as those who subscribed to the platform would not have access to the actual network due to exclusivity deals between cable providers and CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

Despite predicting its fall, the swift shuttering of the service stunned the cable news world, many taking to Twitter to either mock or mourn the news:

CNN+ didn’t even last as long as Jeffrey Toobin during a Zoom meeting — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) April 21, 2022

CNN+ is now CNN- — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) April 21, 2022

CNN+ cost 5 Fyre Festivals https://t.co/ARTMbVvefv — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) April 21, 2022

The people who should lose their jobs are the ones who came up with that business model, tbh — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) April 21, 2022

Spending $500m a year on a venture the boss doesn’t believe in while he tries to quickly fulfill a $3b cost synergy promise. CNN+ never had a chance. https://t.co/J0RiLq4Jyq — David Faber (@davidfaber) April 21, 2022

FOMO strikes again! CNN launched a copycat streaming platform without really thinking it through and it’s been a spectacular failure. Sad to see such a waste of talent and money, but you gotta look before you leap. https://t.co/LTDWr4TQH8 — Patrick J. McGinnis (@pjmcginnis) April 21, 2022

CNN – — Julia Johnson (@juliaajohnson_) April 21, 2022

cnn should’ve just gone with a salute to fireworks https://t.co/w4c5dnri1G pic.twitter.com/adYKN4tkey — Matt Collette (@matt_pc) April 21, 2022

Dunno if we’re still doing this but CNN+ will have lasted 3 Scaramuccis and around 1/7th of a Quibi — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) April 21, 2022

Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kris Humphries lasted 3x as long as CNN+ https://t.co/mVW1xFC5pA — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 21, 2022

CNN+ to shut down after living just 3 Scaramuccis. The $300M app reportedly netted just 150K subscribers. https://t.co/VRNLXjtJ6p — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 21, 2022

CNN+ was ultimately…a minus for the company https://t.co/NMFDGUNU3r — Jacquelyn Melinek (@jacqmelinek) April 21, 2022

Quibi walked so CNN+ could… crawl https://t.co/P3ugivhcJ1 — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) April 21, 2022

Liza Minnelli has outlived CNN+ which will cease operations on April 30 — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) April 21, 2022

They should have just shut CNN+ down and not told anybody to see how long it took to notice — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) April 21, 2022

How CNN streaming service flop already man? — Kahlil Haywood🇵🇦 (@DamnPOPS) April 21, 2022

If you think you’re having a bad day, imagine being Chris Wallace who left Fox to be the star of CNN+ and CNN+ immediately failed. 🤣🤣🤣 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 21, 2022

Things that lasted longer than CNN+ pic.twitter.com/FXQk0Cevl6 — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) April 21, 2022

While most pundits mocked the brevity of CNN+, others noted that “lots of people are losing their jobs” due to the streaming service’s demise.

Cheering the failure of CNN+, however you feel about the idea behind it, is gross. Lots of people are losing their jobs. The high-priced hosts will be fine, but folks who are just trying to make a living in an industry that already pays shit wages… this sucks for them. — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 21, 2022

watching people celebrate the fall of CNN+ is really gross?? and tacky? these are people’s jobs, in an industry that is already so difficult. why are you like this — Leah Feiger (@LeahFeiger) April 21, 2022

If you work in political media and you’re cheering on the demise of CNN Plus, I mean, have fun w/ that, but it will likely be your turn soon, given that we work in this dilapidated set of ponzi schemes known as the news industry — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) April 21, 2022

