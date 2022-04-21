‘Spectacular Failure’: Cable News World Erupts Over the Stunning Implosion of CNN+

Apr 21st, 2022
 
CNN+ Launch Event

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Twitter immediately erupted following news that CNN+ is set to shut down just one month after its launch.

While many celebrated the fall of CNN’s streaming service, others lamented that journalists and others in media would lose their jobs.

CNN+ was launched at the end of March and included an impressive roster of CNN hosts, including Chris Wallace and Anderson Cooper, who created original content that was unique from CNN.

While a massive marketing budget was poured into the subscription-based streaming service, CNN+ was reportedly struggling to attract viewers, prompting Warner Bros. Discovery to shut it down.

Many predicted the fall of CNN+ plus, as those who subscribed to the platform would not have access to the actual network due to exclusivity deals between cable providers and CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

Despite predicting its fall, the swift shuttering of the service stunned the cable news world, many taking to Twitter to either mock or mourn the news:

While most pundits mocked the brevity of CNN+, others noted that “lots of people are losing their jobs” due to the streaming service’s demise.

