CNN Anchor Confronts House Democrat Over Congress Getting Paid During DHS Shutdown: Americans Feel ‘You Guys Just Don’t Get It’

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan pressed Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) over the ongoing partial government shutdown on Tuesday morning, saying Americans nationwide are “feeling like you guys just don’t get it.”

Bolduan confronted Clark about the shutdown — which has led to DHS not being funded and spurred miserable hours-long security lines at airports — when the congresswoman appeared on CNN News Central. The anchor said the 44-day shutdown looks especially bad to the public when pictures of lawmakers enjoying their two-week recess are popping up.

“You guys just don’t get it,” Bolduan said. “I mean, over and over again, this is not the first shutdown that they’ve been dealing with. And at some point this will get fixed — how much pain will be felt and how that lingers is unclear.”

She continued:

Going forward, do you support the idea — I’ve seen some efforts, they’ve never gone through, it’s like the conversation of term limits, everyone wants it but it’s never going to happen — that members of Congress also should not get paid if there is a shutdown or there is a default. Like, at some point, feel the pain that people are feeling.

Clark said she does feel the pain that the average American is feeling right now, but did not say whether she agreed congressional pay should be paused. She then blamed Republican lawmakers for the shutdown rolling on.

“This is a hardship, and what we want to do is come together and actually govern. And there is one segment of congress that rejected that this week and then sent us home. And then sent us home,” Clark said. “So of course people are angry.”

The lawmaker added Dems are pushing for “common sense reforms” to ICE so that “they act like every other police department.”

President Donald Trump on Monday called on Congress to end its two-week break early and find a way to end the longest partial shutdown in history.

Watch above CNN.

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