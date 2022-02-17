Fox & Friends, Elon Musk | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Fox & Friends

Tuesday’s ratings show Fox & Friends more than quadrupling CNN’s New Day in total viewers, and approximately doubling the average total viewers for Morning Joe.

In the battle for the number one morning show on cable news, Fox & Friends is resoundingly in first place.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe is in a strong second, while CNN’s New Day is in third.

In all three hours that the shows run, Fox secured four times the viewership. At 6 a.m., Fox pulled in 1.16 million viewers, while CNN brought in 289,000.

At 7 a.m., Fox brought in an average of 1.61 million viewers to CNN’s 374,000. And, finally, at 8 a.m. Fox raked in 1.79 million viewers to CNN’s 430,000.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe, which is soon to expand to 4 full hours, brought in an average of 842,000 viewers across all three hours.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show.

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 510,000

• Fox News: 1.94 million

• MSNBC: 832,000

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 117,000

• Fox News: 308,000

• MSNBC: 91,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 599,000

• Fox News: 2.89 million

• MSNBC: 1.32 million

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 159,000

• Fox News: 396,000

• MSNBC: 139,000

