Fox & Friends, Elon Musk | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER:
Fox & Friends
Tuesday’s ratings show Fox & Friends more than quadrupling CNN’s New Day in total viewers, and approximately doubling the average total viewers for Morning Joe.
In the battle for the number one morning show on cable news, Fox & Friends is resoundingly in first place.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe is in a strong second, while CNN’s New Day is in third.
In all three hours that the shows run, Fox secured four times the viewership. At 6 a.m., Fox pulled in 1.16 million viewers, while CNN brought in 289,000.
At 7 a.m., Fox brought in an average of 1.61 million viewers to CNN’s 374,000. And, finally, at 8 a.m. Fox raked in 1.79 million viewers to CNN’s 430,000.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe, which is soon to expand to 4 full hours, brought in an average of 842,000 viewers across all three hours.
Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show.
As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.
Total viewers:
• CNN: 510,000
• Fox News: 1.94 million
• MSNBC: 832,000
25-54 Demo:
• CNN: 117,000
• Fox News: 308,000
• MSNBC: 91,000
Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.
Total viewers:
• CNN: 599,000
• Fox News: 2.89 million
• MSNBC: 1.32 million
25-54 Demo:
• CNN: 159,000
• Fox News: 396,000
• MSNBC: 139,000
MEDIA LOSER:
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk got dragged across the coals for posting a meme likening Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler over his handling of the “Freedom Convoy” trucker protests.
Trudeau announced earlier this week that the Canadian government will invoke emergency powers to address the blockade of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. The Emergencies Act will give Trudeau the power to cut off funding to the truckers as their protests disrupt Ottawa. The news outlet Coindesk published a report saying Canadian authorities ordered financial institutions to stop all cryptocurrency transactions that go towards funding the truckers.
Responding to the report, Musk decided to tweet out a picture of Hitler with the caption: “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.”
It looks even worse than you’re picturing.
Musk has expressed his support for the trucker protest before, though he has also made fun of people who use Hitler comparisons to score political points. However, since Musk decided to compare Trudeau to the Nazi German dictator who murdered millions of Jews and others in a campaign of genocide, many people have taken notice of his tweet. It did not go well for him.
DailyBeast’s Justin Baragona ironically addressed the question of stature vs posture, writing “Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ just casually posting Hitler memes,” while writer Gary Legum helped out historically, adding that “Aside from being grossly offensive, this isn’t even accurate. The last thing Hitler cared about is someone telling him, say, ‘Don’t invade Russia, it will drain the national treasury.'”
Non-profit group the American Jewish Committee addressed the tweet, saying it was inappropriate and showed “poor judgment.”
“He must apologize immediately,” wrote the AJC. It would be a prudent gesture but isn’t likely.
