Elon Musk Slammed for Meme Comparing Justin Trudeau Unfavorably to Hitler Over Trucker Crackdown: ‘What the Actual F*ck?’

By Ken Meyer Feb 17th, 2022
 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk got dragged across the coals for posting a meme likening Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler over his handling of the “Freedom Convoy” trucker protests.

Trudeau announced earlier this week that the Canadian government will invoke emergency powers to address the blockade of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. The Emergencies Act will give Trudeau the power to cut off funding to the truckers as their protests disrupt Ottawa, and the news outlet CoinDesk published a report saying Canadian authorities have ordered financial institutions to stop all cryptocurrency transactions that go towards funding the truckers.

Responding to the report, Musk decided to tweet out a picture of Hitler with the caption: “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.”

Musk has expressed his support for the trucker protest before, though he has also made fun of people who use Hitler comparisons to score political points. However, since Musk decided to compare Trudeau to the Nazi German dictator who murdered millions of Jews and others in a campaign of genocide, many people have taken notice of his tweet, and they made it clear they don’t approve:

From the American Jewish Committee:

