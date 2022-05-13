Young Reporter Shines, Dinesh Tucker Spat, Psaki Farewell | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Nick News’ Rory Hu

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki got a professional grilling from 6th-grader Rory Hu of Nick News, and the young reporter’s performance earned her praise from Psaki and her briefing room colleagues.

Hu “outclassed the rest of the room at Thursday’s press briefing,” wrote Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher.

Right from the start, Hu took command by prepping Psaki for multiple questions, telling her “I just have a question and a follow-up,” and asked thoughtful and well-phrased questions about the impacts of social media on children’s mental health and how to combat online misinformation.

The White House Briefing Room is the most prominent such forum in the country, and its regular operation is an essential facet of our constitutionally-enshrined free press. More than a few veteran reporters have found the room intimidating or suffered verbal gaffes in front of the internationally televised audience, but Miss Hu took the honor of her invitation seriously and more than rose to the occasion with her articulate and professional behavior. We look forward to watching her future career.