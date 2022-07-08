Anderson Lands a Scoop, NPR Deletes a Bad Tweet | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Chris Anderson

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune’s Chris Anderson landed an impressive scoop on the Trumps this week.

Anderson was the first to report that former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and several other allies were all removed from the board of Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), mere weeks before the company was served with federal subpoenas.

TMTG owns Truth Social, the social media platform Trump launched after he was permanently banned from Twitter for tweets he made in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 on the U.S. Capitol.

According to Anderson’s report, the grand jury also subpoenaed “certain current and former TMTG personnel.”

Anderson further noted that Trump’s removal from the board not only preceded the federal subpoenas, but also occurred after he registered the company in Sarasota on April 18.

“A visit to the office by the Herald-Tribune on June 27 revealed Trump’s company name was not on the registry in the main lobby, nor was there any reference to the name at the office suite itself,” Anderson wrote.

The report garnered significant attention from the media and politics world, as it shined a light on an investigation into a proposed merger between TMTG and a blank-check company called Digital World Acquisitions Corp.

Anderson’s bombshell reporting also proves the value of local on the ground reporters, especially as the public has lost confidence in TV news and as larger media groups are being acquired by hedge funds or overly beholden to online clickbait trends.