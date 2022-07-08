‘He’s F*cking Destroyed the Company’: Twitter Employee Reacts to Elon Musk’s Attempt to Back Out of Deal

A Twitter employee told NBC News Friday Elon Musk “destroyed” the company after it was announced he will attempt to back out of a deal to acquire the platform for $44 billion.

The person, who spoke anonymously, said there was a sense of “victory” felt, but that it came at a cost.

“I guess it feels like we won,” the person reportedly said. “But it feels like the end of the movie, where the characters are bloodied and bedraggled with a Michael Bay explosion behind them. We could see this was coming, but in the meantime he’s f—ing destroyed the company.”

While Musk has undoubtedly disrupted Twitter’s corporate culture over the last three months, the company’s board arguably shares equal blame.

A legal battle is likely on the horizon as Twitter will seek to force the Tesla CEO to abide by the agreement.

Bret Taylor, the chair of Twitter’s board, vowed to fight Musk in court to ensure the deal goes through in a Friday evening tweet.

The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery. — Bret Taylor (@btaylor) July 8, 2022

Musk has publicly and repeatedly claimed Twitter misled him about the number of spam or bot accounts on the platform since he agreed to buy the company in April.

In a letter to Twitter terminating the deal, Musk attorney Mike Ringler said the company refused to be transparent about the issue.

“Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information,” Ringler wrote. “Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk’s requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information.”

