NPR Deletes Tweet Describing Assassinated Former PM Shinzo Abe As ‘Divisive Arch-Conservative’

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated. Citizens pray at makeshift memorial.

People pray near site of Shinzo Abe assassination. – Yuichi Yamazaki, Getty Images

NPR deleted a tweet on Friday calling Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on Friday, “a divisive arch-conservative.”

“Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation’s most powerful and one of his nation’s most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said,” tweeted NPR.

NPR reprinted the Associated Press report on Abe’s death, the first paragraph of which read the same as the tweet.

Twitter users blasted NPR for its now-deleted tweet.

However, NPR doubled-down on and came under fire for blasting Abe with a new tweet, calling him an “ultra-nationalist.”

“Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese prime minister and ultranationalist, was killed at a campaign rally on Friday. Police tackled and arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of an attack that shocked many in Japan,” tweeted NPR.

One Twitter user posted screenshots showing glowing coverage of the death of Communist Cuban dictator Fidel Castro versus Abe’s.

“One of the most prominent international figures in the last half of the 20th century, Castro inspired both passionate love and hate,” read NPR’s obit on him. “Many who later lost faith in him can remember how they once admired the man who needed just a dozen men to launch the Cuban Revolution.”


