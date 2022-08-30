KFile Pinpoints, Hemingway Spins Points, Trump Spins Out | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Andrew Kaczynski

CNN’s KFile revealed on Monday that Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Arizona Blake Masters, has continued to edit his website to “remove language” supporting former President Donald Trump’s debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Masters also reportedly removed from his website “a section arguing the country would be better off if Trump was still the president.”

The reporting this week from Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck comes just days after NBC News first reported that Masters’s campaign website was scrubbed of the candidate’s pro-life positions.

KFile also reported the campaign removed language hinting at replacement theory.

KFile notes the site in early August read, “We need to get serious about election integrity. The 2020 election was a rotten mess — if we had had a free and fair election, President Trump would be sitting in the Oval Office today and America would be so much better off.”

As of Monday, the website now only says, “We need to get serious about election integrity.”

On immigration, the website raged, “Joe Biden and Mark Kelly caused this crisis. They canceled the Border Wall construction. They invite illegals to come here and give them housing and cash. The Democrats dream of mass amnesty, because they want to import a new electorate.” KFile notes that the “last line” of that passage has since been deleted.

News of Masters’s website’s new softer tone, however, contradicted the candidate’s recent online activity.

On Monday, Masters blasted the Biden administration as the “affirmative action regime” – taking a jab at the diversity within Biden’s cabinet. Over the weekend, Masters offered a similar sentiment when he took a jab at what the Associated Press reported as unprecedented “female, Black, and gay” diversity at the Federal Reserve.

Solid reporting and a good catch by Kaczynski and KFile.