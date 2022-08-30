KFile Pinpoints, Hemingway Spins Points, Trump Spins Out | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Andrew Kaczynski
CNN’s KFile revealed on Monday that Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Arizona Blake Masters, has continued to edit his website to “remove language” supporting former President Donald Trump’s debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
Masters also reportedly removed from his website “a section arguing the country would be better off if Trump was still the president.”
The reporting this week from Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck comes just days after NBC News first reported that Masters’s campaign website was scrubbed of the candidate’s pro-life positions.
KFile also reported the campaign removed language hinting at replacement theory.
KFile notes the site in early August read, “We need to get serious about election integrity. The 2020 election was a rotten mess — if we had had a free and fair election, President Trump would be sitting in the Oval Office today and America would be so much better off.”
As of Monday, the website now only says, “We need to get serious about election integrity.”
On immigration, the website raged, “Joe Biden and Mark Kelly caused this crisis. They canceled the Border Wall construction. They invite illegals to come here and give them housing and cash. The Democrats dream of mass amnesty, because they want to import a new electorate.” KFile notes that the “last line” of that passage has since been deleted.
News of Masters’s website’s new softer tone, however, contradicted the candidate’s recent online activity.
On Monday, Masters blasted the Biden administration as the “affirmative action regime” – taking a jab at the diversity within Biden’s cabinet. Over the weekend, Masters offered a similar sentiment when he took a jab at what the Associated Press reported as unprecedented “female, Black, and gay” diversity at the Federal Reserve.
MEDIA LOSER:
Mollie Hemingway
Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway claimed that President Joe Biden comparing the philosophy behind Trumpism to semi-fascism is “more hateful” than anything said by former President Donald Trump.
Hemingway, the editor of The Federalist and a renowned Trump booster, discussed Biden’s latest comments about the MAGA movement on Monday’s Outnumbered.
At a recent event with Democratic donors, Biden called out “extreme” Republicans, saying: “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”
Those remarks have prompted outrage and multiple segments on Fox News.
On Outnumbered, hosts noted that DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison defended the president, by arguing he was being frank about Republicans threatening to undermine elections. Just on Monday, Trump demanded he be named winner of the 2020 election, or that a new election be immediately held.
Hemingway — who once claimed America would no longer be a democratic republic if Trump lost the 2020 election — said the new comments from Biden demonstrate the president has “always had this underlying part of his personality that is basically just a jerk. He fights with people, he yells at them.”
She then claimed that Biden’s comments about the MAGA philosophy are “more hateful than the worst thing Donald Trump ever said,” arguing that the comments were a smear of his supporters
Trump, of course, is infamous for insults and incendiary rhetoric. There are too many examples to list. Trump has stoked violence, bragged about being able to sexually assault women and get away with it, accused Obama of being a Muslim, an called to ban Muslims from the country.
It’s more than just dubious to claim that this characterization from Biden outstrips that extensive library, it’s plainly absurd.
