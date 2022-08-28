NH Gov. Sununu Calls for the Abolition of the State’s Libertarian Party Over ‘Horribly Insulting’ Tweet Mocking John McCain’s Death: That Should ‘Be the End’ of Them

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) proposed that the Libertarian Party be disbanded in his state over the insulting tweet they posted mocking Senator John McCain’s death.

Sununu tackled a broad list of topics during his Sunday interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, starting with his hypothesis that the FBI could be helping Democrats before the midterms with their search through Mar-a-Lago. Bash eventually asked Sununu for his thoughts on President Joe Biden saying MAGA Republicans believe in “semi-fascism” — and the governor called the remarks “horribly insulting,” as he joined those who accused the president of broadly smearing the Republican Party at large. As he urged Republicans and Democrats to stop using extremes to talk about their political foes, Sununu said Biden “owes an apology.”

“That’s not appropriate,” Sununu said. “That isn’t leadership.”

Before the interview wrapped up, Bash asked Sununu for his reaction to the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire’s broadly-condemned tweet in which they mocked Meghan McCain standing in tears over her father’s casket. The state party captioned the tweet with “Happy Holidays” as a way of marking the anniversary of Senator McCain’s death.

“That should pretty much be the end of the Libertarian Party in New Hampshire!” Sununu said. “I mean that! Again, horribly insulting! That is not leadership. That is not what people want to vote for. That’s not the type of sentiment people want in their civil service…The New Hampshire Libertarian Party and the president can join together and apologize for their insensitive comments.”

Meghan McCain took to Twitter later on to offer her gratitude to Sununu.

Thank you for the support @GovChrisSununu – this really, really means a lot. My family loves New Hampshire and I have so many beautiful memories in your state. I don’t believe the local libertarian monsters are a reflection of the wonderful people who live in New Hampshire. https://t.co/zXj95HX9dL — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 28, 2022

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com