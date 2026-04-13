‘Profane, Unhinged Posts’: Morning Joe Kicks Off Week by Expressing Utter Disgust Over Trump-Jesus Pic

Morning Joe’s Monday morning panel kicked off the week by expressing complete and utter disgust over a picture President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social that depicted himself as Jesus Christ.

After making note of the president’s ongoing feud with Pope Leo XIV, hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski turned their attention to the controversial image.

“And Mika, that doesn’t even get to what the president last night posted, a picture of himself. He posted a picture of himself… as-, an AI picture as Jesus Christ healing people and it just-, I don’t know, just the Baptist in me reminded me of what Jesus said. ‘Many believers will fall away, and betray one another, and hate one another. And false prophets will arise and lead many astray and because lawlessness will be increased, the love of many will grow cold. That wasn’t the pope, that actually was Jesus who also said, ‘blessed are the peacemakers, blessed are the meek, blessed are those who hunger and thirst for-…” We’ll go through the whole thing down the road,” began Scarborough, who warned Trump that “the Gospel will be around much longer than any politician.

Scarborough went on to prompt The Washington Post‘s David Ignatius by musing, “You almost wonder if Donald Trump posting a picture of himself as Jesus is to distract from all the terrible news that happened for the administration yesterday. But I do want to just put this in perspective. A week ago, Donald Trump, the president of the United States, promised mass genocide as a negotiating tactic, promised mass genocide against an entire civilization. This week, he portrays himself as Jesus Christ while viciously attacking the pope. That’s a rough week or so and raises many, at least I think to me and many people in Washington, many disturbing questions.”

“So, Joe, like you, I found the self-iconography in the image of himself as the healing Jesus figure profane, that’s the only way to put it. Just the minute you saw it, I was troubled by it. At a time when he’s picking a fight with Pope Leo, he’s already gone after the ayatollah, maybe he’s trying to be broader in his attacks on religious leaders,” replied Ignatius. “But it’s just disturbing. You can’t help but wonder what many Christians who’ve seen Donald Trump as an embodiment of their faith and beliefs think when they see this kind of imagery. But it just-, it’s of a piece with somebody who’s now self-memorializing, putting out memes of himself as a warrior-king, a viking, a Star Wars figure, go down the list. And this latest one is especially disturbing. I wonder, Joe, isn’t there anybody in the White House looks at these things and says, ‘Mr. President, I’m not sure you ought to put that one out.’ Clearly not.”

Brzezinski closed out the topic by observing that “Aside from profane, unhinged posts that Republicans seem to just turn away from and cower from, we do have major news to get to this morning. Hungary’s authoritarian leader Viktor Orbán has conceded.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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