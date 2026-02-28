Years before President Donald Trump was even in the White House, he predicted that his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, would attack the Iranian regime.

In fact, Trump predicted, foretold, and predicted some more on Twitter, now known as X.

The first time was on November 14, 2011, seven months after the notorious White House Correspondents’ Dinner during which Obama mercilessly ribbed Trump with jokes about the birther campaign and sparked the then-reality TV star’s drive for the White House.

“@BarackObama will attack Iran in the not too distant future because it will help him win the election,” Trump wrote.

@BarackObama will attack Iran in the not too distant future because it will help him win the election. If the… (cont) http://t.co/WEJd30pR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2011

Fast forward to July 2013, when Trump shared a New York Times article about the U.S. military bulking up its presence in the Persian Gulf.

“Just as I predicted, @BarackObama is preparing a possible attack on Iran right before November,” he tweeted.

Just as I predicted, @BarackObama is preparing a possible attack on Iran right before November. http://t.co/ISaJp1xo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2012

A month later, Trump repeated the prediction:

I always said @BarackObama will attack Iran, in some form, prior to the election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2012

A year after that, Trump said Obama would launch strikes on Iran “in order to save face!”

I predict that President Obama will at some point attack Iran in order to save face! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2013

And a week later came, “Remember what I previously said–Obama will someday attack Iran in order to show how tough he is.”

Remember what I previously said–Obama will someday attack Iran in order to show how tough he is. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2013

Finally, in November 2013, Trump reminded the Twitterverse that he had begun predicting “a long time ago” that Obama would attack Iran due to his “inability to negotiate properly.”

Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly-not skilled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2013

In the end, Obama never attacked Iran, but Trump followed through on Saturday morning, striking targets across Tehran alongside Israel.

