Herman Cain Gets Coronavirus After Going Mask-less at Trump Rally, and Twitter Has ‘What Did You Expect to Happen’-Fever

Herman Cain, former GOP presidential candidate and co-chair of Black Voices For Trump was hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, prompting several political pundits to point out that he attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last month without a mask on.

There is no evidence that Cain contracted the virus while at the rally on June 20, but this hasn’t stopped Twitter from jumping to conclusions and blaming his illness on the decision to attend maskless. His hospitalization also has not deemed any form of critique as inappropriate or off-limits.

Several political pundits and figures have taken to Twitter to fault Cain’s stance on masks following his positive diagnosis:

Herman Cain posted an anti-mask tweet the day before it was announced he’s been hospitalized with coronavirus ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/VgXgVgYONU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2020

New: Former 2012 GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain, who attended Trump’s Tulsa rally, has been diagnosed & hospitalized with Covid-19, according to his employer Newsmax. Cain, as co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, was one of the president’s surrogates at the rally. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 2, 2020

Flashback: in April, Herman Cain criticized govt mandates and applauded Georgia’s early reopening, because people would use “common sense to figure out the right thing to do” A 74-year-old man at an indoor rally without a mask probably doesn’t qualify as common sense https://t.co/2tWLCQD1el pic.twitter.com/tlZFbgUTlz — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) July 2, 2020

Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19. He attended Trump’s Tulsa rally and wasn’t wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/ni7Um1usxl — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 2, 2020

Herman Cain was admitted to the hospital Wednesday and is being treated for COVID-19. Below is his pic from inside the Trump Tulsa rally on June 20….no mask. https://t.co/aCSl43zfbq — Karen Travers (@karentravers) July 2, 2020

Herman Cain, 74, now has Coronavirus. Not good. Socially distance, wear a mask. And under no circumstances be inside with lots of people raising their voices in close quarters. https://t.co/FkIV3Uzv9b — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 2, 2020

Herman Cain is 74 years old and he went to Trump’s Tulsa rally – without a mask on. I honestly don’t understand what people are thinking. https://t.co/RtIYj2hUdv — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 2, 2020

Herman Cain has been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. Cain attended Trump’s rally in Tulsa. He posted a photo of himself at the rally sitting in close proximity to other attendees, none of whom appeared to be wearing masks. https://t.co/gkceYTUELS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 2, 2020

Herman Cain tests positive for coronavirus, is hospitalized with “serious” symptoms. He attended Trump’s June 20 rally in Tulsa https://t.co/cKH2CN6DiM — Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 2, 2020

Less than 24 hours ago @THEHermanCain posted on his official Twitter that “masks will not be mandatory” at @realDonaldTrump’s upcoming #MountRushmore rally in South Dakota & that “People Are Fed Up” with social distancing. Now #HermanCain himself has COVID-19. #WearAMask #COVID19 https://t.co/H4hvzYn5XF — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 2, 2020

12 days later: Herman Cain is currently in the hospital with COVID. https://t.co/XTkzvANtCe — Aditya Sood (@adityasood) July 2, 2020

Covid doesn’t care what politicians you support – Herman Cain has now been hospitalized. Wear the damn masks 😷 pic.twitter.com/VyHuHcOxxI — Jaime Primak (@JaimePrimak) July 2, 2020

“Last month, Cain attended Trump’s much-hyped rally in Tulsa… Cain posted a photograph of himself at the June 20 rally sitting in close proximity to other attendees, none of whom appeared to be wearing masks.” https://t.co/GiRIkyFHFb — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) July 2, 2020

I’ll be transparent: I read this tweet and my 1st thought was “I hope he dies.” Just as quickly, I reprimanded myself for that terrible thought. I don’t hope he dies. But I do hope something makes Trumpers start to take this pandemic seriously. I’m sure Rand Paul thinks… 1/ https://t.co/2eoJRQyAKZ — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) July 2, 2020

Herman Cain has been hospitalized with covid. He was at Trump’s Tulsa rally with other surrogates. “CNN has learned that the Trump campaign is chartering a jet for the group of Trump surrogates in hopes of having a show of force at the Tulsa rally.”https://t.co/B5AcWaUcoB — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 2, 2020

