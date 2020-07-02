comScore

Herman Cain Gets Coronavirus After Going Mask-less at Trump Rally, and Twitter Has ‘What Did You Expect to Happen’-Fever

By Leia IdlibyJul 2nd, 2020, 4:01 pm

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Herman Cain, former GOP presidential candidate and co-chair of Black Voices For Trump was hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, prompting several political pundits to point out that he attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last month without a mask on.

There is no evidence that Cain contracted the virus while at the rally on June 20, but this hasn’t stopped Twitter from jumping to conclusions and blaming his illness on the decision to attend maskless. His hospitalization also has not deemed any form of critique as inappropriate or off-limits.

Several political pundits and figures have taken to Twitter to fault Cain’s stance on masks following his positive diagnosis:

