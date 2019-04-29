Ilhan Omar Shames Ted Cruz For Attacking Her Comments on Israel Without Acknowledging Synagogue Shooting

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) ripped Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in a tweet today for bringing up her criticisms of the pro-Israel lobby in light of the synagogue shooting in San Diego on Saturday — an attack he did not otherwise acknowledge.

“A white nationalist literally terrorized a synagogue during Passover yesterday and you have yet to say anything,” Omar tweeted after Cruz accused her of using “anti-Israel” slurs in her comments regarding the conflict in Palestine and Israel.

“Shame on you,” she added.

A white nationalist literally terrorized a synagogue during Passover yesterday and you have yet to say anything. Shame on you. https://t.co/X6EoQBsnfG — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 28, 2019

In a post last night, Cruz insisted Democrats have to admit “enough is enough,” despite the fact that the synagogue attack was carried out by a right-wing terrorist who promoted the conspiracy that Jews are increasing Latin American immigration in the U.S.

“The anti-Semitic Left—whether @IlhanMN repeated anti-Israel slurs or @nytimes apologizing for Hamas terrorists (eg, on 3/14/18) & running racist cartoons—is getting worse,” Cruz wrote on Twitter while responding to a tweet about the New York Times recently pulling a cartoon from their international edition due to antisemitic tropes.

“The House can’t even pass an anti-Semitism resolution,” he added. “Responsible Dems need to say Enough is Enough.”

The anti-Semitic Left—whether @IlhanMN repeated anti-Israel slurs or @nytimes apologizing for Hamas terrorists (eg, on 3/14/18) & running racist cartoons—is getting worse. And the House can’t even pass an anti-Semitism resolution. Responsible Dems need to say Enough is Enough. https://t.co/ca99Mcq9Ij — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2019

One woman was killed in the synagogue shooting and three others were injured.

[image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

