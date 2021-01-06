First Daughter Ivanka Trump posted, then deleted, a tweet referring to the protesters at the Capitol as “American Patriots,” then added a follow-up tweet condemning violence.

The original tweet, screencapped by Evan Siegfried below, retweeted her father President Donald Trump calling for the protesters to “stay peaceful” and support law enforcement.

“American Patriots — any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable,” tweeted Ivanka Trump. “The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful.”

Ivanka Trump has just deleted this tweet calling these seditious anarchists “American Patriots” pic.twitter.com/yQrEIOT6Ma — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) January 6, 2021

CNN Correspondent Kate Bennett tweeted a question at Trump, asking her to clarify if she really meant to call these protesters “patriots.” At this point, protesters had already breached the security barricades, injured several Capitol Police officers, and forcibly entered the Capitol Building.

Trump deleted her original tweet and replied to Bennett, “No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. https://t.co/GwngZTqzTH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 6, 2021

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]