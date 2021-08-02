Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean happily shared on Twitter on Monday that she has been blocked on the social media platform by political pundit Matthew Dowd, whom she accused of “trolling.”

“@matthewjdowd who has been trolling me for many months after the deaths of my husband’s parents has blocked me. And I could not be happier,” tweeted Dean, who has been outspoken about Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s mishandling of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes in the state.

.@matthewjdowd who has been trolling me for many months after the deaths of my husband’s parents has blocked me. And I could not be happier. pic.twitter.com/SB6OcUpJlp — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 2, 2021

On Sunday, Dowd retweeted a post by Dean that included a picture of her with the words, “Every one of Cuomo’s victims deserves to be heard. But thousands of them aren’t with us anymore.” The picture includes a signature by Dean. Dowd added, “Now that Texas has surpassed New York in Covid deaths I am awaiting Ms Dean hold gop governor Abbott accountable.”

Now that Texas has surpassed New York in Covid deaths I am awaiting Ms Dean hold gop governor Abbott accountable. https://t.co/rToxKLACVH — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 1, 2021

Dean replied, “You just like to harass women who work for Fox.”

You just like to harass women who work for Fox. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 1, 2021

Additionally, Dean retweeted Dowd’s post and added, “This ‘journalist’ has trolled me from the beginning of my quest for accountability from the governor of New York who ordered Covid positive patients into nursing homes that helped kill thousands of elderly. I’d call this harassment.”

This “journalist” has trolled me from the beginning of my quest for accountability from the governor of New York who ordered Covid positive patients into nursing homes that helped kill thousands of elderly. I’d call this harassment. https://t.co/FyIv7A3SQw — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 1, 2021

Conservatives, including Fox News contributor Guy Benson, former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, The View co-host Meghan McCain, expressed support for Dean — with Kelly and McCain posting screenshots showing that they too were blocked by Dowd.

