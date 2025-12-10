JD Vance Fires Back at Internet Trolls Over Photo of Him ‘Yelling’ at Wife

Vice President JD Vance brushed off online scrutiny over a viral photo, both unverified and of uncertain origin, claiming to show him arguing with his wife Usha at a restaurant.

The image, which depicts Vance in a white T-shirt and Usha with her head bowed and hand to her face, triggered a familiar rush among political antagonists keen to diagnose the state of the couple’s marriage.

Attorney and social media influencer Natalie Whittingham Burrell gave the image a boost on X Monday after sharing a screengrab of a post by Facebook user Thomas Clay Jr.

“Looks like things are not so good in Republicanistan,” Clay Jr. wrote last week, asking: “Why is he wearing a Tee shirt?”

As interest grew, Vance responded with characteristic bite on X: “I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife.”

I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife. https://t.co/LUivOsVv2u — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 9, 2025

Others questioned whether the photo was even real, noting tell-tale signs of AI manipulation.

The vice president and second lady have endured months of low-grade tabloid-tier buzz, fuelled in part by images of Usha without her wedding ring at two events alongside Melania Trump.

Her spokesperson, however, dismissed the insinuations as domestic reality, according to the New York Post, explaining that the busy mother “does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

Vance, for his part, has shown little care for the speculation. He told NBC News last week that he and his wife “kind of get a kick out of it.”