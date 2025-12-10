

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump produced what can only be described as a presidential self-diagnostic: a sprawling, grievance-fueled communiqué that reads like someone tried to co-author the DSM-5 with a megaphone.

The former president declared himself the hardest-working leader in American history, credited himself with stopping “Eight Wars,” boasted of “PERFECT” medical evaluations, and accused The New York Times of treason — not bad for a single evening’s work. Trump wrote:

There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me! My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best. I’ve stopped Eight Wars, saving many millions of lives in the process, created the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country, brought Business back into the United States at levels never seen before, rebuilt our Military, created the Largest Tax Cuts and Regulation Cuts, EVER, closed our open and very dangerous Southern Border, when previous Administrations were unable to do so, and created an “aura” around the United States of America that has led every Country in the World to respect us more than ever before. In addition to all of that, I go out of my way to do long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, seen and supervised by top doctors, all of whom have given me PERFECT Marks — Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results. I do these Tests because I owe it to our Country. In addition to the Medical, I have done something that no other President has done, on three separate occasions, the last one being recently, by taking what is known as a Cognitive Examination, something which few people would be able to do very well, including those working at The New York Times, and I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know. I have been told that few people have been able to “ace” this Examination and, in fact, most do very poorly, which is why many other Presidents have decided not to take it at all. Despite all of this, the time and work involved, The New York Times, and some others, like to pretend that I am “slowing up,” am maybe not as sharp as I once was, or am in poor physical health, knowing that it is not true, and knowing that I work very hard, probably harder than I have ever worked before. I will know when I am “slowing up,” but it’s not now! After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean “THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.” They are true Enemies of the People, and we should do something about it. They have inaccurately reported on all of my Election Results and, in fact, were forced to apologize on much of what they wrote. The best thing that could happen to this Country would be if The New York Times would cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful “source” of information. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Former Republican congressman Justin Amash cut through the noise on X, writing “If anyone else wrote something like this, it would be universally acknowledged that the person is mentally unstable.”

To test that hypothesis, I asked three leading AI models — ChatGPT, Grok, and Claude — to analyze the text as psychological evidence.

Remarkably, despite different architectures, training data, and corporate origins, all three systems reached the same diagnosis: This isn’t normal political communication. This is defensive grandiosity written by someone who experiences criticism as existential threat.

ChatGPT’s Analysis

ChatGPT found the message overflowing with “grandiosity so intense it bends nearby furniture,” laced with superlatives (“greatest,” “ever,” “never seen before”) “usually reserved for time-share presentations and steroid advertisements.” Among the key findings:

Binary thinking: Everyone is either a loyalist or an enemy of the state. Aging anxiety: Trump’s fixation on his “PERFECT” medical tests and cognitive exams resembles “someone trying to win a gold medal in not having dementia.” Self-mythologizing: Achievements are presented “not as political outcomes but as chapters in the Book of Trump — a text no editor has dared to abridge.”

ChatGPT’s verdict: “Classic authoritarian narcissistic rhetoric, except more theatrical and with more references to his own brain.”

Grok’s Assessment

Grok’s evaluation read like a clinical report written by someone both concerned and faintly amused:

“Classic high-dominance narcissistic personality organization” — “so classic it should be taught in seminars.” The statement functions as a “closed system” where “external reality must contort itself to maintain the protagonist’s self-image.” Rage toward the press reflects “persecutory ideation — the kind often found in individuals who believe the universe arranged itself unfairly just to make them look bad.” The obsession with medical and cognitive superiority displays “fragile self-esteem masquerading as Herculean vitality.” The text “vibrates with hypomanic energy — the kind that makes normal people reorganize their closets but makes Trump accuse newspapers of sedition.”

Grok’s closing metaphor deserves its own diagnosis: “Every sentence functions as psychic armor for a self-concept that cannot afford a single scratch. If ego were drywall, this message is an entire Home Depot’s worth of spackle.”

Claude’s Diagnosis

Claude’s evaluation focused on the emotional architecture behind the performance, calling it a portrait of “profound narcissistic vulnerability.” Among its findings:

Defensive grandiosity: Everything must be “PERFECT,” or the psychic floor collapses. Persecution complex: An inability to distinguish critique from attempted national sabotage. External-validation dependency: Trump repeatedly invokes doctors, experts, “large numbers” of observers — anyone who can reflect back “strong, perfect, greatest.” Quantification compulsion: Wars stopped, lives saved, hours worked — all conveniently unverifiable but rhetorically essential. Authoritarian impulse: Wishing for a major newspaper to “cease publication” is not standard democratic hygiene.

Claude’s most haunting conclusion: “This is someone who experiences any challenge to his self-image as an existential threat.” Translation: the self-esteem equivalent of a fire alarm covered in gasoline.

The Consensus Diagnosis

Three separate AI systems, designed by unrelated companies, gave stunningly consistent assessments: Grandiose self-construction. Brittle ego structure. Persecution and grievance. Authoritarian framing. Intense fear of aging and decline.

If political rhetoric is a window into psychological function, Trump’s late-night manifesto was less a window and more a CAT scan.

As one friend on a text chain put it privately after sharing the post: “Imagine if your internal monologue sounded like this — and then imagine you wrote it down and hit publish.”