Jon Stewart Appears In Video With Pizzagate Conspiracy Monger Jack Posobiec: The ‘Important Thing’ is to Get PACT Act ‘Over the Finish Line’

Comedian Jon Stewart appeared in a video with far-right Pizzagate conspiracy monger Jack Posobiec, with the latter claiming the two had come to “an agreement” over their support for the PACT Act, which provides funding for veterans and first responders exposed to toxic chemicals.

Stewart has been in Washington over the past week advocating for the bill after it stalled in the Senate due to Republicans objecting to what they called a spending gimmick.

Earlier Monday, Stewart and Posobiec got into a heated argument about the legislation.

Jon Stewart has a verbal confrontation with conservative commentator Jack Posobiec on the Senate lawn over the PACT act. pic.twitter.com/EdpXHsRJfw — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) August 1, 2022

In a video Posobiec posted later in the day, he and Stewart were shown finding common ground on the issue.

I’m here in DC with @jonstewart and @GruntStyle1SG with a message about helping the veterans pic.twitter.com/fdIvBSkRG7 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 1, 2022

“This is Jack Posobiec,” said the alt-right activist. “I’m here with Tim Jensen of GruntStyle and …. Jon Stewart is also here. Jon Stewart and I have decided to come to an agreement. Have we not?”

“Yes, sir,” said Stewart. “I lost my temper a little bit. I felt like I was being trolled and I realized that the important thing is we just gotta get this done for these guys and get them over the finish line to get the healthcare they need.”

“We’re at 98 percent,” said Posobiec. “Let’s get it over the last two percent.”

“Please,” said Stewart.

“Is that fair?” asked Posobiec, who proceeded to shake hands with Stewart.

Earlier on Monday, Stewart trolled his conservative critics by sarcastically claiming to be “Hunter Biden’s cocaine dealer.”

“I’m a liberal piece of shit,” said Stewart. “I get it. I know what I am. I’m Hunter Biden’s cocaine dealer. I get it. I’m more gay pride flag than man. I get it. But the VFW isn’t, and the American Legion isn’t, and the IAVA [Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America] isn’t, and DAV [Disabled American Veterans] isn’t, and the Wounded Warriors Project isn’t.”

